MLB games today: Schedule, start times, matchups, Peacock live stream info for today’s baseball games

The New York Mets take on the Miami Marlins live from loanDepot park today at 12:00 PM ET on Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch today’s Mets vs Marlins matchup and the full Sunday schedule of games.
What MLB games are on today?
(All times are listed as ET)
Mets @ Marlins – 12:05 PM
Astros @ Yankees – 1:35 PM
Red Sox @ Guardians – 1:40 PM
Pirates @ Rays – 1:40 PM
Athletics @ Royals – 2:10 PM
Rockies @ Twins – 2:10 PM
Orioles @ White Sox – 2:10 PM
Blue Jays @ Brewers – 2:10 PM
Cubs @ Cardinals – 2:15 PM
Nationals @ Rangers – 2:35 PM
Reds @ Giants – 4:05 PM
Mariners @ Angels – 4:07 PM
Tigers @ Diamondbacks – 4:10 PM
Phillies @ Padres – 4:10 PM
Dodgers @ Braves – 7:08 PM
How to watch New York Mets vs Miami Marlins:
- When: Sunday, June 26
- Where: loanDepot Park in Miami, Florida
- Time: 12:00 p.m ET (live coverage begins at 11:30)
- Live Stream: Watch live on Peacock
How to watch the MLB on Peacock:
Baseball is back and for the first time ever MLB games are coming to Peacock this May, featuring a total of 18 Sunday match ups. Click here to sign up for Peacock and watch MLB games live on Sunday mornings!
In addition to MLB games, Peacock will also feature a new MLB hub which will include access to highlight packages and award-winning documentaries from the MLB Film & Video Archive.