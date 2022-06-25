USFL Playoffs 2022 live: New Orleans Breakers vs. Birmingham Stallions score, updates, highlights

The 2022 USFL Playoffs are kicking off as the New Orleans Breakers face the Birmingham Stallions at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. Coverage begins at 8:00 p.m. ET and you can watch every second of the action with NBC and Peacock. See below for more info on how to catch the game.
New Orleans is led by quarterback Kyle Sloter, who threw for 1,798 passing yards in the regular season, and he’s joined by running back Jordan Ellis, who led the league in rushing yards. The Breakers went 6-4 on the season and are coming off a 20-3 loss to the Houston Gamblers in Week 10.
The Stallions offense features the league leader in all-purpose yards in wide receiver Victor Bolden Jr. in addition to ex-NFL running back Bo Scarbrough. Birmingham collected a 9-1 record this season and swept New Orleans in their two regular season matchups.
The winner of Saturday night’s game will face the winner of the afternoon game between Philadelphia Stars vs New Jersey Generals game in the inaugural USFL Championship on Sunday, July 3 at 7:30 p.m. ET on Fox.
Breakers vs. Stallions score, results, highlights
Live score: New Orleans Breakers 7, Birmingham Stallions 14
1st quarter, 7:33 (Breakers): J.Ellis rushed to BHAM End Zone for 1 yards. J.Ellis for 1 yards, TOUCHDOWN.
2nd quarter, 14:55 (Stallions): J.Smith pass deep right complete to NO 23. Catch made by O.Mitchell at NO 23. Gain of 23 yards. O.Mitchell for 23 yards, TOUCHDOWN.
2nd quarter, 12:05 (Stallions): K.Sloter pass INTERCEPTED at BHAM 29. Intercepted by D.Gates at BHAM 29. D.Gates for 71 yards, TOUCHDOWN.
Breakers vs. Stallions score reaction and coverage
8:47 p.m. ET: Kyle Sloter gets hit in the pocket and intercepted by Demarquis Gates who returns it all the way back for the pick six!
PICK. 6. 😤@Y_DGates WITH THE BIG TIME PLAY 🔥
📺: @NBCSports | @PeacockTV pic.twitter.com/FBgv21d6PB
— Birmingham Stallions (@USFLStallions) June 26, 2022
8:39 p.m. ET: J’Mar Smith hooks up with Osirus Mitchell to score the Stallions’ first points of the night!
This connection by @jMar_Smith and @OMitchellV was too nice 🎯
The @USFLStallions tie things up in the first half
📺: @NBCSports @peacockTV pic.twitter.com/KGNIbqDCaW
— USFL (@USFL) June 26, 2022
8:30 p.m. ET: Osirus Mitchell hauls in a nice high-point catch and the Stallions convert on third down.
👀 @OMitchellV with the grab 💪
📺: @NBCSports | @PeacockTV pic.twitter.com/yjt4GZGli3
— Birmingham Stallions (@USFLStallions) June 26, 2022
8:23 p.m. ET: Jordan Ellis finds the end-zone and the Breakers score on their first drive down the field!
8:19 p.m. ET: Quarterback Kyle Sloter keeps the drive alive with a nifty pass to move the chains.
What a heads up play by @KyleSloter 👏🌊
Nothing was bringing the @USFLBreakers QB down
📺: @NBCSports @peacockTV pic.twitter.com/IB1s5sHbYg
— USFL (@USFL) June 26, 2022
8:15 p.m. ET: Taywan Taylor makes a spectacular one-handed grab to haul in the 27-yard gain!
Taywan Taylor only needs one hand 🔥
What a start by the @USFLBreakers
📺: @NBCSports @peacockTV pic.twitter.com/NWePIbYpJc
— USFL (@USFL) June 26, 2022
7:45 p.m. ET: The 9-1 Birmingham Stallions go head-to-head against the New Orleans Breakers tonight for some 2022 USFL Playoff action!
"We're not going down 3 times… We're waving bye to them tonight!"
Jared Thomas' pregame speech will get you PUMPED 😤 pic.twitter.com/w1w9H7J874
— New Orleans Breakers (@USFLBreakers) June 26, 2022
GIDDY UP BAY BAY!!!! 🐎 pic.twitter.com/yewbUAEOGH
— Birmingham Stallions (@USFLStallions) June 26, 2022
How to watch the New Orleans Breakers vs Birmingham Stallions:
- When: Saturday, June 25 at 8:00 p.m. ET
- Where: Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, OH
- Live Stream: NBC and Peacock
