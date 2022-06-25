USFL Playoffs 2022 live: New Orleans Breakers vs. Birmingham Stallions score, updates, highlights

The 2022 USFL Playoffs are kicking off as the New Orleans Breakers face the Birmingham Stallions at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. Coverage begins at 8:00 p.m. ET and you can watch every second of the action with NBC and Peacock. See below for more info on how to catch the game.

RELATED: How to watch the 2022 USFL Playoffs: Dates, location, matchups, tv schedule, and live stream info.

New Orleans is led by quarterback Kyle Sloter, who threw for 1,798 passing yards in the regular season, and he’s joined by running back Jordan Ellis, who led the league in rushing yards. The Breakers went 6-4 on the season and are coming off a 20-3 loss to the Houston Gamblers in Week 10.

The Stallions offense features the league leader in all-purpose yards in wide receiver Victor Bolden Jr. in addition to ex-NFL running back Bo Scarbrough. Birmingham collected a 9-1 record this season and swept New Orleans in their two regular season matchups.

The winner of Saturday night’s game will face the winner of the afternoon game between Philadelphia Stars vs New Jersey Generals game in the inaugural USFL Championship on Sunday, July 3 at 7:30 p.m. ET on Fox.

Breakers vs. Stallions score, results, highlights Live score: New Orleans Breakers 7, Birmingham Stallions 14 1st quarter, 7:33 (Breakers): J.Ellis rushed to BHAM End Zone for 1 yards. J.Ellis for 1 yards, TOUCHDOWN. 2nd quarter, 14:55 (Stallions): J.Smith pass deep right complete to NO 23. Catch made by O.Mitchell at NO 23. Gain of 23 yards. O.Mitchell for 23 yards, TOUCHDOWN.

2nd quarter, 12:05 (Stallions): K.Sloter pass INTERCEPTED at BHAM 29. Intercepted by D.Gates at BHAM 29. D.Gates for 71 yards, TOUCHDOWN.