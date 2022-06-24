It’s the New Orleans Breakers vs Birmingham Stallions this Saturday night as the 2022 USFL playoffs kick off at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. Live coverage begins at 8:00 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch/live stream the game.

The winner of this match-up will take on the winner of Saturday afternoon’s Philadelphia Stars vs New Jersey Generals game in the Championships on Sunday, July 3 at 7:30 p.m. ET on Fox.

New Orleans Breakers

The New Orleans Breakers enter the playoffs as the number two seed after finishing the regular season with a 6-4 record. New Orleans is coming off of a 20-3 loss to the Houston Gamblers in Week 10 after head coach Larry Fedora made the decision to rest QB Kyle Sloter and the rest of his starters ahead of this week’s playoff game.

Birmingham Stallions

With just one loss on the season, the South Division title-winning Birmingham Stallions (9-1) will compete without home-field advantage for the first time this Saturday. However, according to head coach Skip Holtz, the Stallions are using their fanbase as an extra source of motivation.

“I still feel like we have an opportunity to play for the people in Birmingham,” Holtz told reporters at Fox Sports. “And a lot of what we are going to try and do right now is bring that trophy back to the people here, as supportive as they have been for us.”

The Breakers and Stallions went head-to-head during Weeks 3 and 8 of the regular season but it was Birmingham who swept the series winning 22-13 and 10-9, respectively.

How to watch New Orleans Breakers vs Birmingham Stallions:

When: Saturday, June 25 at 8:00 p.m. ET

Saturday, June 25 at 8:00 p.m. ET Where: Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio

Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio Watch: NBC and Peacock

