Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2022 USFL Playoffs begin this Saturday, June 25 in Canton, Ohio at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium as the top two teams from the North and South Divisions battle it out for a spot in the Championship game.

First, on Saturday afternoon, The New Jersey Generals will take on the Philadelphia Stars at 3:00 p.m. ET on Fox. Then at 8:00 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, the Birmingham Stallions will go head-to-head with the New Orleans Breakers in a South Division matchup.

RELATED: USFL selects 25 players to be part of inaugural 2022 All-USFL team

The Championship Game will take place on Sunday, July 3 at 7:30 p.m. ET on Fox. See below for additional information on how to watch each game.

How to watch the 2022 USFL Playoffs:

Philadelphia Stars vs. New Jersey Generals:

When: Saturday, June 25 at 3:00 p.m. ET

Saturday, June 25 at 3:00 p.m. ET Where: Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio

Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio Watch: Fox

When: Saturday, June 25 at 8:00 p.m. ET

Saturday, June 25 at 8:00 p.m. ET Where: Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio

Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio Watch: NBC and Peacock

Championship Game – Teams TBD:

When: Sunday, July 3 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, July 3 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio

Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio Watch: Fox

RELATED: Control what you can control – How journey through the fire led Generals RB Darius Victor to the USFL