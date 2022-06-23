Mets vs Marlins live on Peacock: How to watch, stream, start time, TV channel for MLB Sunday Leadoff game

It’s the New York Mets vs Miami Marlins live from loanDepot park at 12:00 PM ET this Sunday on Peacock. 18 MLB games will be featured on the streaming service this season. Live coverage begins at 11:30 a.m ET. See below for additional information on how to watch the game.

New York Mets

With newly hired manager Buck Showalter in charge, the New York Mets are headed towards their first playoff appearance since 2016. The team currently leads the National League and has the second-best record in Major League Baseball behind the New York Yankees. The Mets have proven they can score consistently with 1B Pete Alonso and SS Francisco Lindor leading the team in home runs. Their starting rotation has been solid even without superstars Jacob deGrom (shoulder injury) and Max Scherzer (left oblique strain). While there has been no timetable on deGrom’s return, Scherzer, who took a rehab start for Double-A Binghamton earlier this week, could potentially rejoin the Mets rotation this Sunday. The three-time Cy Young Award winner has been on the injured list since May 19.

Miami Marlins

The Miami Marlins have not had a winning record in a full season since 2009 and currently sit fourth in the NL East. The team may have dropped three of four games against the Mets last week but their lone 6-2 victory in the series made a powerful statement: RHP Sandy Alcantara is a top contender for the Cy Young Award. Alcantara allowed just two runs over eight innings to beat the Mets last Sunday improving his record to 7-2 with a 1.72 ERA in his 14 starts this season. In November 2021, he signed a five-year extension worth $56 million that lasts through 2027. The Marlins have never had a Cy Young winner.

How to watch New York Mets vs Miami Marlins:

When: Sunday, June 26

Sunday, June 26 Where: loanDepot Park in Miami, Florida

loanDepot Park in Miami, Florida Time: 12:00 p.m ET (live coverage begins at 11:30)

12:00 p.m ET (live coverage begins at 11:30) Live Stream: Watch live on Peacock

