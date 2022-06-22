Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The 2022 USFL Playoffs are set to begin this Saturday, June 25 at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. The New Jersey Generals take on the Philadelphia Stars at 3:00 p.m. ET on Fox followed by a Birmingham Stallions vs New Orleans Breakers match-up at 8:00 p.m. ET on NBC. The winner of this weekend’s games will battle it out in the Championships on Sunday, July 3 at 7:30 p.m. ET on Fox.

The league selected four individuals to receive the top USFL awards ahead of the playoffs. Three of these awards, including the Coach of the Year, went to members of the North Division title-winning New Jersey Generals who have won their last nine straight games. See below for the full list of honorees and their awards. All three players were also named to the 2022 All-USFL team announced last week.

RELATED: How to watch the 2022 USFL Playoffs: Dates, location, matchups, tv schedule, and live stream info.

2022 USFL MVP: WR KaVontae Turpin – New Jersey Generals

KaVontae Turpin, a native of Monroe, Louisiana, has been an integral part of the New Jersey Generals’ offense, leading the league in receiving yards during the regular season (540).

THE USFL MVP 🔥🏆@USFLGenerals WR @KaVontaeTurpin has been named the most valuable player of the inaugural season 🎖 pic.twitter.com/QVGgEngwky — USFL (@USFL) June 22, 2022

2022 USFL Offensive Player of the Year: RB Darius Victor – New Jersey Generals

Darius Victor has been a wrecking ball for the Generals all season long, finishing the season with 10 touchdowns in 10 regular season games played.

The Inaugural Offensive Player of the Year Award belongs to…@USFLGenerals RB Darius Victor! 🎖🏆 pic.twitter.com/PSo6JRqxZl — USFL (@USFL) June 22, 2022

RELATED: Control what you can control – How journey through the fire led Generals RB Darius Victor to the USFL

2022 USFL Defensive Player of the Year: DE Chris Odom – Houston Gamblers

Chris Odom led the league with 12.5 sacks on the season and helped the Houston Gamblers score a league-leading five defensive touchdowns.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR 🔒😤@Chrisodom98 was the definition of dominant this season 🔥 pic.twitter.com/qliMQinxwk — Houston Gamblers (@USFLGamblers) June 22, 2022

RELATED: Chris Odom ends strong season as USFL Defensive Player of the Year

2022 USFL Coach of the Year: Mike Riley – New Jersey Generals

The Inaugural Coach of the Year Award goes to @USFLGenerals Head Coach, Mike Riley! 🎖🏆 pic.twitter.com/ETlBUyjWzR — USFL (@USFL) June 22, 2022

“I’d like people to watch our team play and think ‘man these guys are having fun out there.” It’s safe to say @USFLGenerals Head Coach and Coach of the Year winner Mike Riley accomplished his preseason goals 🙌🎖 pic.twitter.com/tCwdI67qqk — USFL (@USFL) June 22, 2022

Philadelphia Stars vs. New Jersey Generals:

When: Saturday, June 25 at 3:00 p.m. ET

Saturday, June 25 at 3:00 p.m. ET Where: Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio

Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio Watch: Fox

New Orleans Breakers vs Birmingham Stallions:

When: Saturday, June 25 at 8:00 p.m. ET

Saturday, June 25 at 8:00 p.m. ET Where: Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio

Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio Watch: NBC

Championship Game – Teams TBD:

When: Sunday, July 3 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, July 3 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio

Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio Watch: Fox

RELATED: USFL selects 25 players to be part of inaugural 2022 All-USFL team