2022 USFL TV schedule: Dates, times, channels, live streams for the 10-week inaugural football season

The 2022 United States Football League season is finally here! See below for the full 2022 USFL TV schedule with additional information on how to watch each game.
There will be a total of 43 USFL games featuring four games a week during the 10-week regular season, followed by two playoff games, and a championship game. 20 of those games will take place on Sundays, 19 on Saturdays, and four will take place on Friday nights.
All regular-season games will be contested in the city of Birmingham, Alabama at two venues: Protective Stadium and Legion Field. Playoff and championship games will be held at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.
NBC Sports will air 22 USFL regular season games on NBC (9), USA Network (9), and Peacock (4) while Fox will air a total of 14 games.
2022 USFL TV Schedule:
(*Times are subject to change)
Week 1 (April 16-17):
Birmingham Stallions 28, New Jersey Stallions 24 Houston Gamblers 17, Michigan Panthers 12 New Orleans Breakers 23, Philadelphia Stars 17 Tampa Bay Bandits 17, Pittsburgh Maulers 3
Week 2 (April 22-24):
New Jersey Generals 10, Michigan Panthers 6 Philadelphia Stars 30, Pittsburgh Maulers 23 Birmingham Stallions 33, Houston Gamblers 28 New Orleans Breakers 34, Tampa Bay Bandits 3
Week 3 (April 30-May 1)
Tampa Bay Bandits 27, Houston Gamblers 26 Birmingham Stallions 22, New Orleans Breakers 13 Michigan Panthers 24, Pittsburgh Maulers 0 New Jersey Generals 24, Philadelphia Stars 16
Week 4 (May 6-8):
Philadelphia Stars 26, Michigan Panthers 25 New Jersey Generals 21, Pittsburgh Maulers 13 Birmingham Stallions 16, Tampa Bay Bandits 10 New Orleans Breakers 23, Houston Gamblers 16
Week 5 (May 13-15):
Tampa Bay Bandits 27, Michigan Panthers 20 New Jersey Generals 27, New Orleans Breakers 17 Birmingham Stallions 30, Philadelphia Stars 17 Pittsburgh Maulers 21, Houston Gamblers 20
Week 6 (May 21-22):
Philadelphia Stars 35, Tampa Bay Bandits 28 Michigan Panthers 33, Birmingham Stallions 17 New Orleans Breakers 26, Pittsburgh Maulers 16 New Jersey Generals 26, Houston Gamblers 25
Week 7 (May 28-29):
New Jersey Generals 20, Tampa Bay Bandits 13 New Orleans Breakers 31, Michigan Panthers 27 Birmingham Stallions 26, Pittsburgh Maulers 16 Philadelphia Stars 35, Houston Gamblers 24
Week 8 (June 3-5):
New Jersey Generals 29, Pittsburgh Maulers 18 Birmingham Stallions 10, New Orleans Breakers 9 Philadelphia Stars 46, Michigan Panthers 24 Tampa Bay Bandits 13, Houston Gamblers 3
Week 9 (June 11-12):
Houston Gamblers 17, Birmingham Stallions 15 New Jersey Generals 25, Michigan Panthers 23 Philadelphia Stars 17, Pittsburgh Maulers 16 New Orleans Breakers 17, Tampa Bay Bandits 6
Week 10 (June 18-19):
New Jersey Generals 26, Philadelphia Stars 23 Birmingham Stallions 21, Tampa Bay Bandits 18 Michigan Panthers 33, Pittsburgh Maulers 21 New Orleans Breakers 20, Houston Gamblers 3
Playoffs – Saturday, June 25
- Philadelphia Stars at New Jersey Generals, 3:00 p.m. ET on Fox
- New Orleans Breakers at Birmingham Stallions, 8:00 p.m. ET on NBC
Championship Game – Sunday, July 3
- Teams TBD, 7:30 p.m. ET on Fox