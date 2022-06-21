2022 USFL TV schedule: Dates, times, channels, live streams for the 10-week inaugural football season

By Jun 21, 2022, 7:09 AM EDT
1 Comment

The 2022 United States Football League season is finally here! See below for the full 2022 USFL TV schedule with additional information on how to watch each game.

There will be a total of 43 USFL games featuring four games a week during the 10-week regular season, followed by two playoff games, and a championship game. 20 of those games will take place on Sundays, 19 on Saturdays, and four will take place on Friday nights.

All regular-season games will be contested in the city of Birmingham, Alabama at two venues: Protective Stadium and Legion Field. Playoff and championship games will be held at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

NBC Sports will air 22 USFL regular season games on NBC (9), USA Network (9), and Peacock (4) while Fox will air a total of 14 games.

2022 USFL TV Schedule:

(*Times are subject to change)

Week 1 (April 16-17): 

Week 2 (April 22-24): 

Week 3 (April 30-May 1)

Week 4 (May 6-8): 

Week 5 (May 13-15): 

Week 6 (May 21-22): 

  • Philadelphia Stars 35, Tampa Bay Bandits 28
  • Michigan Panthers 33, Birmingham Stallions 17
  • New Orleans Breakers 26, Pittsburgh Maulers 16
  • New Jersey Generals 26,  Houston Gamblers 25

Week 7 (May 28-29):

Week 8 (June 3-5): 

Week 9 (June 11-12): 

  • Houston Gamblers 17, Birmingham Stallions 15
  • New Jersey Generals 25, Michigan Panthers 23
  • Philadelphia Stars 17, Pittsburgh Maulers 16
  • New Orleans Breakers 17, Tampa Bay Bandits 6

Week 10 (June 18-19): 

Playoffs – Saturday, June 25

  • Philadelphia Stars at New Jersey Generals, 3:00 p.m. ET on Fox
  • New Orleans Breakers at Birmingham Stallions, 8:00 p.m. ET on NBC

Championship Game – Sunday, July 3

  • Teams TBD, 7:30 p.m. ET on Fox