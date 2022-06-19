Michigan Panthers vs. Pittsburgh Maulers live score: Updates for USFL game today

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

12:23 p.m. ET: Panthers touchdown! Paxton Lynch finds Ishmael Hyman in the end zone. The extra point attempt is good.

Michigan gets out to a 7-0 lead with 6:59 in the first.

12:18 p.m. ET: It’s a big-time play for Michigan’s special teams as the Panthers recover a fumbled punt return. Michigan takes over at the Pittsburgh 22-yard line.

12:07 p.m. ET: The last day of the regular season is underway from Legion Field!

Disappointing seasons for the Michigan Panthers and Pittsburgh Maulers will come to an end on Sunday. The Panthers and Maulers both enter Week 10 with 1-8 records, tied for the worst records in the USFL.

There are still stakes at play in this matchup, as the winner will receive the first pick in each round of next year’s draft. Michigan currently has tie breakers over Pittsburgh, with a better division record and a head-to-head win over the Maulers.

There's a lot on the line in today's game between the @USFLPanthers & @USFLMaulers 🔥 The WINNER of the game between the two 1-8 teams will be awarded the 1st pick in each round of the 2023 Draft 👀 pic.twitter.com/b17TY5pv2x — USFL (@USFL) June 19, 2022

The Panthers shut out the Maulers, 24-0, back in Week 3. It is Michigan’s only victory this season and is currently the only shutout in the USFL this season.

Pittsburgh was the last team to win a game this season, after starting the season 0-4. Their lone win came in Week 5, with a 21-20 victory over the Houston Gamblers that came down to the final seconds.

Head coaches for the Michigan Panthers and Pittsburgh Maulers

Different coaching styles will be on display in this matchup. Defensive-minded Michigan head coach Jeff Fisher spent 22 years as an NFL head coach with the Oilers/Titans and Rams. This is his first head coaching job since leaving the Rams during the 2016 season. Meanwhile, offensive-minded Kirby Wilson leads the Maulers. This is the 60-year-old’s first time being a head coach at any level. Wilson spent 23 years in the NFL as a running back coach for eight different organizations.

Everything you need to know about the USFL:

What time and channel is the Panthers vs. Maulers?

RELATED: How to watch the Michigan Panthers vs. Pittsburgh Maulers