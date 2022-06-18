USFL Score, highlights: New Jersey Generals win their ninth straight game with 26-23 victory over the Philadelphia Stars

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

New Jersey Generals hang on in the fourth quarter to defeat the Philadelphia Stars, 26-23. Today’s extremely physical game was a preview of the North Division semifinal playoff match next week in Canton, Ohio. The Generals are now 2-0 over the Stars, also defeating Philadelphia in Week 3, 24-16. This is the ninth straight win for New Jersey and they finish the regular season with a 9-1 record.

Generals quarterback Luis Perez completed 14 of 18 attempts for 138 yards and 3 touchdown passes — 2 to Alonzo Moore and 1 to Darius Victor. Running back Trey Williams had a standout performance, leading New Jersey on the ground with 114 yards and 61-yard rushing touchdown on the first drive of the game.

Philadelphia ends the regular season with a 6-4 record. Quarterback Case Cookus completed 19 of 33 attempts for 243 yards and 2 touchdown passes. Tight end Bug Howard five receptions for 100 receiving yards on the day.

Head coaches for the Philadelphia Stars and New Jersey Generals

Both teams are led by coaches with extensive experience across multiple levels of football and championships at the professional level. New Jersey is led by 68-year-old Mike Riley, who was the head coach of the San Diego Chargers for three seasons from 1999-2001. His most recent head coaching job came in 2019, where he led the San Antonio Commanders in the AAF. Meanwhile, Philadelphia is led by 64-year-old Bart Andrus. Andrus was the head coach of the Amsterdam Admirals in the NFL Europe league from 2001-2007, leading the team to back-to-back World Bowls and the 2005 title. He has also coached in the CFL, UFL and XFL.

Philadelphia Stars vs. New Jersey Generals score, results, highlights

Final score: New Jersey Generals 26, Philadelphia Stars 23

1st quarter, 13:53 (Generals): T.Williams rushed right tackle to PHI End Zone for 61 yards. T.Williams for 61 yards, TOUCHDOWN.

1st quarter, 10:19 (Stars): L.Aguilar 38 yard field goal attempt is good, Center-R.Navarro, Holder-C.Cookus.

1st quarter, 2:13 (Generals): L.Perez pass complete to PHI 16. Catch made by A.Moore at PHI 16. Gain of 16 yards. A.Moore for 16 yards, TOUCHDOWN.

2nd quarter, 0:47 (Stars): C.Cookus pass short right complete to NJ End Zone. Catch made by J.Suell at NJ End Zone. Gain of 3 yards. J.Suell for 3 yards, TOUCHDOWN.

3rd quarter, 11:47 (Stars): C.Cookus pass short left complete to NJ 21. Catch made by C.Rowland at NJ 21. Gain of 19 yards. C.Rowland for 19 yards, TOUCHDOWN.

3rd quarter, 6:06 (Generals): L.Perez pass short left complete to PHI 2. Catch made by D.Victor at PHI 2. Gain of 2 yards. D.Victor for 2 yards, TOUCHDOWN.

4th quarter, 12:12 (Generals): L.Perez pass deep right complete to PHI 25. Catch made by A.Moore at PHI 25. Gain of 25 yards. A.Moore for 25 yards, TOUCHDOWN.

4th quarter, 1:55 (Stars): M.Colburn rushed left tackle to NJ End Zone for 15 yards. M.Colburn for 15 yards, TOUCHDOWN.

Philadelphia Stars vs. New Jersey Generals reaction and coverage

2:50 p.m. ET: New Jersey take a knee as the clock winds down. The Generals hang on to win 26-23. Philadelphia and New Jersey will face off again next week in the playoff semifinal.

The @USFLGenerals take down the Stars and finish the regular season 9-1 💪🎖 pic.twitter.com/Qr1fqPOhZW — USFL (@USFL) June 18, 2022

2:49 p.m. ET: Generals interception! Cookus’ pass is picked off by Slalom Luani. New Jersey will take over at their own 3-yard line with 1:01 on the clock.

2:45 p.m. ET: The Stars get the first down on their possession play and have the ball at their own 38-yard line. Philadelphia trails by 3 with 1:42 left in the game.

2:41 p.m. ET: Philly touchdown! Matt Colburn coasts into the end zone for a Stars TD. The Stars’ 3-point attempt is intercepted and fails.

New Jersey 26, Philadelphia 23 with 1:50 to play.

2:27 p.m. ET: Brock Miller sends it deep to put the Stars at their own 10-yard line.

New Generals leads 26-17 with 6:00 to play.

2:11 p.m. ET: Luis Perez finds Alonzo Moore deep for a 25-yard touchdown! The extra point attempt is blocked and returned by the Stars.

Perez to Moore (x2) IN STRIDE 😍 📺 @USA_Network pic.twitter.com/sGuFe0AkbD — New Jersey Generals (@USFLGenerals) June 18, 2022

New Jersey extends their lead to 26-17 with 12:04 left to play.

2:05 p.m. ET: And that’ll bring us to the fourth quarter! New Jersey leads 20-17.

1:47 p.m. ET: Perez to Victor for the TD!

Caden Novikoff’s extra point attempt is no good. New Jersey is back on top with a 20-17 lead with 5:57 left in the third.

1:45 p.m. ET: Trey Williams rushes for a 30-yard gain to put the Generals inside the 5-yard line.

1:40 p.m. ET: Perez finds Turpin deep for a gain of 28-yards!

With that catch, @KaVontaeTurpin becomes the first WR to reach 500 receiving yards 🔥 pic.twitter.com/yOsQEOMcJV — New Jersey Generals (@USFLGenerals) June 18, 2022

1:32 p.m. ET: Touchdown Philly! Cookus to Chris Rowland who runs into the end zone. The extra point is good and the Stars have their first lead of the game

Philadelphia 17, New Jersey 14 at the start of the second half.

There was no stopping @crowland30 from scoring here 🌟⚡️ We take the lead to start the second half STRONG 💪 📺: @USA_Network pic.twitter.com/8OBCR1mKK7 — Philadelphia Stars (@USFLStars) June 18, 2022

1:28 p.m. ET: The second half is underway from Legion Field!

1:15 p.m. ET: The Generals let the clock wind down to end the half. New Jersey 14, Philadelphia 10.

1:10 p.m. ET: Philly touchdown! Case Cookus finds Jordan Suell in the end zone. Luis Aguilar’s extra point is attempt and we have a 14-10 game with 0:38 left in the half.

12:58 p.m. ET: New Jersey’s 13-play drive comes to an end as Philly’s defense stops them on fourth-and-1. The Stars takeover at their own 15-yard line with 5:44 in the half.

12:43 p.m. ET: End of the first quarter and New Jersey is on top 14-3

12:36 p.m. ET: Luis Perez to Alonzo Moore for a Generals touchdown! Extra point is good and New Jersey leads 14-3 with 2:02 left in the first quarter.

The @USFLGenerals are back with a row the boat TD celebration 😂🛶🚣 📺: @USA_Network pic.twitter.com/A8NHmtrTPJ — USFL (@USFL) June 18, 2022

12:19 p.m. ET: Luis Aguilar’s 38-yard field goal attempt is good to put Philadelphia on the board. Generals 7, Stars 3 with 10:19 to play in the first.

12:10 p.m. ET: Jersey strikes first! Trey Williams runs 61 yards into the end zone for the Generals. Caden Novikoff’s extra point attempt is good.

New Jersey scores on their opening drive to lead 7-0 at the start of the first quarter.

12:04 p.m. ET: Our first matchup of Week 10 is ready to get underway from Legion Field!

The final week of the regular season kicks off today 🙌 Which two teams are closing out the season with a W? pic.twitter.com/CQRWOJA2h6 — USFL (@USFL) June 18, 2022

