It’s the Philadelphia Phillies vs Washington Nationals live from Nationals Park at 12:00 PM ET this Sunday on Peacock. 18 MLB games will be featured on the streaming service this season. Live coverage begins at 11:30 a.m ET. See below for additional information on how to watch the game.

RELATED: MLB schedule 2022: Every Sunday morning baseball game on Peacock, matchups, what to know

Philadelphia Phillies

Aiming to make their first playoff appearance since 2011, the Philadelphia Phillies entered this season with a club-record payroll and a powerful lineup with the addition of Nick Castellanos and Kyle Schwarber in free agency. But defensive woes and an inconsistent bullpen have placed the Phillies third in the NL East behind the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves with bench coach Rob Thomson calling the shots as interim manager after parting ways with Joe Girardi on June 3. Reigning NL MVP Bryce Harper has continued to show up for his team despite playing with a torn UCL (right elbow) that has limited him to the designated hitter position. Harper currently ranks second in the NL in OPS.

RELATED: Mr. Stats Notes – The Bryce Harper/Juan Soto matchup

Washington Nationals

Three years after taking the 2019 World Series title, the Washington Nationals–in the midst of a rebuild–currently sit last in the NL East. The team has struggled all season long on the mound with the worst ERA in Major League Baseball. On offense, All-Star OF Juan Soto, 1B Josh Bell, DH Nelson Cruz, and LF Lane Thomas have been the players to watch in Washington. Soto leads the team in home runs, while the others rank among the top four respectively, in hits.

RELATED: When is the 2022 MLB All Star Game?

How to watch Philadelphia Phillies vs Washington Nationals:

When: Sunday, June 19

Sunday, June 19 Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. Time: 12:00 p.m ET (live coverage begins at 11:30)

12:00 p.m ET (live coverage begins at 11:30) Live Stream: Watch live on Peacock

Father’s Day is here and NBC Sports has you covered with gift ideas for this year

Baseball is back and for the first time ever MLB games are coming to Peacock this May, featuring a total of 18 Sunday match ups. Click here to sign up for Peacock and watch MLB games live on Sunday mornings!

In addition to MLB games, Peacock will also feature a new MLB hub which will include access to highlight packages and award-winning documentaries from the MLB Film & Video Archive.