Philadelphia Stars vs. New Jersey Generals live score: Updates for USFL game today

The final week of USFL regular season play gets underway with the Philadelphia Stars (6-3) taking on the New Jersey Generals (8-1). It’ll be a playoff preview as the Stars and Generals will face each other again next weekend, Saturday June 25, at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in the semifinal for a chance to reach the championship game on Sunday, July 3.

New Jersey and Philadelphia enter Week 10 with the longest active winning streaks in the USFL. After losing their opening game to the Birmingham Stallions, the Generals won their eighth consecutive win last week with a 25-23 victory over the Michigan Panthers. New Jersey’s win over Michigan also gave them the North Division regular season title.

Meanwhile, the Stars earned their fourth consecutive win last Sunday with a 17-16 victory over the Pittsburgh Maulers.

The Generals and Stars faced each other back in Week 3, where New Jersey won 24-16 after their dominant run game took control in the second half.

Head coaches for the Philadelphia Stars and New Jersey Generals

Both teams are led by coaches with extensive experience across multiple levels of football and championships at the professional level. New Jersey is led by 68-year-old Mike Riley, who was the head coach of the San Diego Chargers for three seasons from 1999-2001. His most recent head coaching job came in 2019, where he led the San Antonio Commanders in the AAF. Meanwhile, Philadelphia is led by 64-year-old Bart Andrus. Andrus was the head coach of the Amsterdam Admirals in the NFL Europe league from 2001-2007, leading the team to back-to-back World Bowls and the 2005 title. He has also coached in the CFL, UFL and XFL.

