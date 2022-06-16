Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After 10 weeks, the 2022 USFL regular season comes to a close this weekend with playoffs set to begin on Saturday, June 25 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. With roughly 400 players in the league, the USFL selected 25 athletes who have played consistently well over the course of the season to be honored as part of the inaugural All-USFL team.

See below to find out the 25 players broken down by team, as well as the All-USFL offensive, defensive, and special teams.

Which team has the most players on the All-USFL team?

With a total of seven players the New Jersey Generals, who took the North Division title, have the most players on the All-USFL team. The New Orleans Breakers have six members from their roster, and the Birmingham Stallions have five.

2022 All-USFL Team:

New Jersey Generals:

RB Darius Victor

WR KaVontae Turpin

OT Terry Poole

OG Garrett McGhin

DT Toby Johnson

S Shalom Luani

PR KaVontae Turpin

New Orleans Breakers:

QB Kyle Sloter

TE Sal Cannella

C Jared Thomas

DE Davin Bellamy

DT Reggie Howard Jr.

LB Jerod Fernandez

Birmingham Stallions:

WR Victor Bolden Jr.

OG Cameron Hunt

LB DeMarquis Gates

K Brandon Aubrey

Special Teamer Victor Bolden Jr.

Houston Gamblers:

DE Chris Odom

LB Donald Payne

CB Will Likely

Philadelphia Stars:

CB Channing Stribling

KR Maurice Alexander

Tampa Bay Bandits:

OT Jarron Jones

P Brandon Wright

Pittsburgh Maulers:

S Bryce Torneden

Michigan Panthers:

RB Reggie Corbin

All-USFL Team Offense

New Orleans Breakers QB Kyle Sloter (2-time Offensive Player of the Week and first in passing yards)

(2-time Offensive Player of the Week and first in passing yards) New Jersey Generals RB Darius Victor (first in rushing touchdowns)

(first in rushing touchdowns) Michigan Panthers RB Reggie Corbin (first in average rush yards per game played)

(first in average rush yards per game played) Generals WR KaVontae Turpin (first in receiving yards)

(first in receiving yards) Birmingham Stallions WR Victor Bolden Jr. (second in receptions)

(second in receptions) Breakers TE Sal Cannella (leads tight ends in receiving yards)

(leads tight ends in receiving yards) Breakers C Jared Thomas

Stallions G Cameron Hunt

Generals G Garrett McGhin

Generals T Terry Poole

Tampa Bay Bandits T Jarron Jones

All-USFL Team Defense

Houston Gamblers DE Chris Odom (first in sacks)

(first in sacks) Breakers DE Davin Bellamy (tied-third in sacks and tied-second in tackles for losses)

(tied-third in sacks and tied-second in tackles for losses) Breakers DT Reggie Howard Jr.

Generals DT Toby Johnson

Gamblers LB Donald Payne (first in tackles)

(first in tackles) Stallions LB DeMarquis Gates (2-time Defensive Player of the Week)

(2-time Defensive Player of the Week) Breakers LB Jerod Fernandez (second in tackles)

(second in tackles) Philadelphia Stars CB Channing Stribling (first in interceptions)

(first in interceptions) Gamblers CB Will Likely (tied-second in interceptions)

(tied-second in interceptions) Generals S Shalom Luani (tied-second in interceptions)

(tied-second in interceptions) Pittsburgh Maulers S Bryce Tornedon (leads safeties in tackles)

All-USFL Special Teams

Stars Kick Returner Maurice Alexander (first in kickoff return yards)

(first in kickoff return yards) Generals Punt Returner KaVontae Turpin (first in punt return yards)

(first in punt return yards) Stallions Kicker Brandon Aubrey (first in kicking points scored)

(first in kicking points scored) Bandits Punter Brandon Wright (first in punt average)

(first in punt average) Stallions Special Teamer Victor Bolden Jr. (first in all-purpose yards).

Philadelphia Stars vs. New Jersey Generals:

When: Saturday, June 25 at 3:00 p.m. ET

Saturday, June 25 at 3:00 p.m. ET Where: Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio

Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio Watch: Fox

New Orleans Breakers vs Birmingham Stallions:

When: Saturday, June 25 at 8:00 p.m. ET

Saturday, June 25 at 8:00 p.m. ET Where: Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio

Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio Watch: NBC

Championship Game – Teams TBD: