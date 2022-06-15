It’s the Philadelphia Stars vs New Jersey Generals this Saturday afternoon at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. Live coverage begins at 12:00 p.m. ET on USA Network. See below for additional information on how to watch/live stream the game.

Saturday’s matchup will be a preview of what’s to come as these two teams are set to square off in the opening round of the USFL playoffs in Canton, Ohio on June 25.

Philadelphia Stars

The Philadelphia Stars improved to 6-3 after a 17-16 victory over the Pittsburgh Maulers last Sunday night. Stars QBs Case Cookus and KJ Costello shared snaps in Philadelphia’s fourth straight win. Cookus finished 5-of-13 for 62 yards, with no touchdowns, and an interception while Costello finished 4-of-10 for 69 yards. RB Matthew Colburn II led the offense on the ground with 97 rushing yards on 12 carries and 1 touchdown. Philadelphia’s defense, which currently leads the league in takeaways (22), forced four turnovers in Sunday night’s win.

New Jersey Generals

The New Jersey Generals defeated the Michigan Panthers 25-23 last Saturday afternoon proving that their passing game is just as effective as their rushing. With RB Darius Victor, the league’s leading rusher, limited with a toe injury, several members of the General’s offense stepped up. WR Darrius Shepherd finished with eight catches for 99 receiving yards and scored the game-winning touchdown while WR KaVontae Turpin scored off of an explosive 71-yard punt return early in the first half. Generals head coach Mike Riley credits his team’s versatility for the win.

“I’m just proud of our team for finding a way to win,” Riley told reporters at Fox Sports. “It looked kind of bleak for a bit. I felt it on the sidelines. But when we needed to stop them, and we needed to make some plays offensively, we did it.”

How to watch the Philadelphia Stars vs New Jersey Generals:

When: Saturday, June 18 at 12:00 p.m. ET on USA Network

