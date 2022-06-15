It’s the Michigan Panthers vs Pittsburgh Maulers this Sunday afternoon at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama as both teams which have been eliminated from playoff contention compete in their final game of the season. With both teams tied for the worst records in the USFL, the winner of Sunday’s matchup will receive the first pick in each round of next year’s draft.

Live coverage begins at 12:00 p.m. ET on USA Network. See below for additional information on how to watch/live stream the game.

Michigan Panthers

The Michigan Panthers fell 25-23 to the New Jersey Generals last Saturday afternoon. Panther’s quarterbacks Eric Barriere and Josh Love shared snaps in the loss. Barriere finished 14-of-24 for 118 yards, 1 touchdown, and 1 interception while Love finished 12-of-21 for 168 yards with 2 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. The Panthers have had late-game struggles all season long, six of their eight losses have been by one score. Additionally, Michigan has held the lead in six of those defeats.

Pittsburgh Maulers

The Pittsburgh Maulers came up short last Sunday night, falling 17-16 to the Philadelphia Stars. With just 58 seconds left on the clock Mauler’s kicker, Ramiz Ahmed had the opportunity to give Pittsburgh their second win of the season but his 49-yard field goal attempt went wide, sealing the Mauler’s fate. Additionally, Pittsburgh had several miscues–4 turnovers to be exact–that the Stars were able to capitalize on and score 10 points off of.

Despite the loss, Mauler’s head coach Kirby Wilson praised his team’s no-quit effort.

“We came up short,” said Wilson to reporters at Fox Sports. “We needed one more play and we just didn’t get it. That’s the game of football. But I’m proud of the men, the fight they showed from start to finish.”

How to watch the Michigan Panthers vs Pittsburgh Maulers:

When: Sunday, June 19 at 12:00 p.m. ET on USA Network

