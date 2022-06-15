The 2022 U.S. Open takes place this Thursday, June 16 through Sunday, June 19 at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts, located roughly five miles southwest of downtown Boston. Live coverage of the 2022 U.S. Open will be available on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network See below for additional information on how to watch/live stream the event.

RELATED: U.S. Open 101 – Guide to this year’s major at The Country Club

This year marks the 122nd edition of the event and the fourth time that The Country Club will be hosting the U.S. Open but the venue is no stranger to prestigious events. The Country Club has previously hosted six U.S. Amateurs, three U.S. Women’s Amateurs, two Walker Cups, one U.S. Junior Amateur, and one U.S. Girls’ Junior.

RELATED: U.S. Open odds – Rory McIlroy favorite; Justin Thomas, Scottie Scheffler follow

This year’s field of 156 will feature 49 of the top 50 players in the World Ranking. A few of the notable players include Sam Burns, Patrick Cantlay, Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson, Collin Morikawa, Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler, and Justin Thomas.

RELATED: Tee times for Rounds 1 and 2 in the U.S. Open at The Country Club

Thursday, June 16:

Friday, June 17:

Saturday, June 18:

Sunday, June 19:

Be sure to follow The Golf Channel for the latest news, storylines, and updates surrounding the 2022 U.S. Open!