This year’s draft has come and gone and the 2022 NFL season is quickly approaching, which means it’s finally time for Chris Simms’ 2022 Top 40 QB Countdown.

Last year’s list ranked Patrick Mahomes (KC), Josh Allen (BUF), and Aaron Rodgers (GB) as the top 3 quarterbacks – all three made the playoffs, and Rodgers was named league MVP for the fourth time in his career. All three will be back with their respective teams in 2022, but after an offseason that has been among the craziest in NFL history — Tom Brady retiring and then unretiring, Russell Wilson heading to Denver, and all of the uncertainty surrounding Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns — there’s no shortage of questions about how this season will shape up.

One of the biggest questions is already answered: what rookie quarterbacks will make the list? Coming it at number 39 is Kenny Pickett, the only QB taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft (20th overall by the Steelers). Pickett is expected to fill the shoes left by Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement, but it remains to be seen what his dynamic will look like with fellow Pittsburgh QB Mitchell Trubisky when Week 1 arrives.

“It’s not an easy exercise. There’s a lot of good quarterbacks in the NFL,” Simms said. “There’s four categories that I’m big on: Physical talent, that’s the number one thing. Throwing and running, taking both of those into account – that’s part of the game right now in the 2022 NFL. The next big thing would be the mental aspect…Third would be leadership, the effect you have on the football team…and the last one to me would be pocket presence, because there is something to that…Those four things to me are really the way I break it down.”

See below for Chris Simms’ 2022 Top 40 QB Countdown ahead of the upcoming season, with rankings continuing through June 13, when Simms will reveal his top four quarterbacks of the season. Coverage of the latest news from around the NFL is available all year round on PFT’s Peacock channel.

Quarterbacks 21 to 40 in the @CSimmsQB top 40 QB countdown. 👀 Watch HERE: https://t.co/slMluF62PX pic.twitter.com/pfPlPyi02i — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) May 27, 2022

Chris Simms’ 2022 Top 40 QB Countdown:

40. Drew Lock (SEA)

QB #40 Drew Lock He has the talent to be in the Top 15. But he's not in the trust tree. We've seen snippets, but it never quite gets there. Decision-making, accuracy…you never know what to expect from him — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) May 18, 2022

39. Kenny Pickett (PIT)

QB #39 Kenny Pickett

He's a good athlete. The mental aspect is as impressive as it gets. Wish there was more big play ability and aggressiveness, but I have no doubt he is ready for the NFL. — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) May 18, 2022

38. Teddy Bridgewater (MIA)

QB #38 Teddy Bridgewater

He is the ultimate backup. But I would never want him starting for my football team. Good accuracy, good decision making, and a good athlete. But it's hard to win in the NFL with a QB who is just trying not to lose. And his health is an issue on top of it — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) May 18, 2022

37. Gardner Minshew (PHI)

QB #37 Gardner Minshew

He's a natural QB. His arm might not even be as good as Bridgewater, but he knows how to play. Good decision maker, good in the pocket, and a leadership and moxie that is rare for a backup. — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) May 18, 2022

36. Tyrod Taylor (NYG)

QB #36 Tyrod Taylor

A backup I like, but I wish you could depend on him to stay healthy. He has starting QB-worthy qualities. A really good arm, good athlete, but too careful at times (a little like Teddy in that respect).#SimmsQBCountdown — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) May 18, 2022

35. Davis Mills (HOU)



#35 Davis Mills

Up and down early last season, but came back a different player down the stretch. Knows how to read defenses and move in the pocket. Not a huge arm but can make all the throws.

Texans may have a diamond in the rough, and he deserves a shot to prove it#SimmsTop40 — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) May 19, 2022

34. Tyler Huntley (BAL)

#34 Tyler Huntley

Put in a tough spot last year, middle of a playoff race vs a brutal schedule w/ diminished supporting cast.

Pretty strong arm. He's looking to pass, yet can make plays with his legs. I could see him as a starter one day.#SimmsTop40 — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) May 19, 2022

33. Geno Smith (SEA)

#33 Geno Smith

It's been a long time since his NY struggles. Big arm with one of the quicker releases in the league. And I saw improved accuracy last season, with some high difficulty throws in a offense that does not help its QB.#SimmsTop40 — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) May 19, 2022

32. Sam Darnold (CAR)

#32 Sam Darnold

Moves well, quick release, good intermediate/short passer. And wasn't helped by a repetitive offense that was easy to figure out.

But can't trust him. He doesn't see the field well and flat-out misses WAY too many big throws downfield. #SimmsTop40 — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) May 19, 2022

31. Trey Lance (SF)

#31 Trey Lance

One of the hardest guys to rank. I see the talent. His ridiculously strong arm and running expand this offense.

But I have questions. He's more of a thrower than a passer. Can 49ers fix his accuracy/mechanics?

He has the potential to shoot up this list.#SimmsTop40 — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) May 19, 2022

30. Jared Goff (DET)

#30 Jared Goff

Tougher than he gets credit for, willing to take a hit in the pocket. But inconsistent mechanics lead to inconsistent accuracy.

He's a game manager w/ a stronger arm. Holding down the fort, but didn't do anything last yr to prove he's the Lions future.#SimmsTop40 — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) May 27, 2022

29. Tua Tagovailoa (MIA)

#29 Tua Tagovailoa

He's slick..moves well in the pocket and throws well on the run w/ different arm angles. Has accuracy, touch, and timing.

But just not a strong arm. His lack of outside throws is eye-opening. Dolphins can win with him, they just can't put it all on his back. — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) May 27, 2022

28. Marcus Mariota (ATL)

#28 Marcus Mariota

He's big (size is a skill), can run, with a pretty good arm.

I wish he wasn't so robotic, his improvisation does not match his athleticism.

He has starting QB qualities, and I bet he has a long leash as the Falcons starter this season.#SimmsTop40 — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) May 28, 2022

27. Mitchell Trubisky (PIT)

#27 Mitchell Trubisky

Although it was just preseason, he really did look like a different guy w/ the Bills, in an offense much more advanced than Matt Nagy's.

Trubisky has real talent, strong arm & athletic. I think it'll be tough for Kenny Pickett to beat him out.#SimmsTop40 — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) May 28, 2022

26. Jameis Winston (NO)

#26 Jameis Winston

Performed under a ton of pressure last year.

Great in the pocket, makes Top 10 QB high-end plays, and ditched some no-risk-it-no-biscuit bad habits. Room to improve in short/quick passing.

Hopefully healthy & w/ better receivers, I am optimistic.#SimmsTop40 — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) May 31, 2022

25. Jalen Hurts (PHI)

24. Trevor Lawrence (JAX)

23. Justin Fields (CHI)

22. Zach Wilson (NYJ)

21. Daniel Jones (NYG)

20. Jimmy Garoppolo (SF)

19. Carson Wentz (WAS)

18. Mac Jones (NE)

17. Baker Mayfield (CLE)

16. Kirk Cousins (MIN)

15. Ryan Tannehill (TEN)

14. Matt Ryan (IND)

13. Deshaun Watson (CLE)

12. Kyler Murray (AZ)

#12 Kyler Murray

Just outside Top 10 for me, but he still is one of the most physically gifted QBs on the list. Runs like a slot receiver and can make all the throws. But he still has a question mark in the pocket #SimmsTop40 — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) June 9, 2022

11. Derek Carr (LV)

10. Lamar Jackson (BAL)

9. Dak Prescott (DAL)

8. Tom Brady (TB)

7. Russell Wilson (DEN)

6. Matthew Stafford (LAR)

5. Aaron Rodgers (GB)

4. Joe Burrow (CIN)

3. Justin Herbert (LA)

2. Patrick Mahomes (KC)

1. Josh Allen (BUF)

