The 2022 USFL Playoffs begin on Saturday, June 25 in Canton, Ohio at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium as the top two teams from the North and South Divisions battle it out for a spot in the Championship game.

First, on Saturday afternoon, The New Jersey Generals will take on the Philadelphia Stars at 3:00 p.m. ET on Fox. Then at 8:00 p.m. ET, the Birmingham Stallions will go head-to-head with the New Orleans Breakers in a South Division matchup.

The Championship Game will take place on Sunday, July 3 at 7:30 p.m. ET on Fox. See below for additional information on how to watch each game.

How to watch the 2022 USFL Playoffs:

Philadelphia Stars vs. New Jersey Generals:

When: Saturday, June 25 at 3:00 p.m. ET

Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio Watch: Fox

New Orleans Breakers vs Birmingham Stallions:

When: Saturday, June 25 at 8:00 p.m. ET

Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio Watch: NBC

Championship Game – Teams TBD:

When: Sunday, July 3 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio Watch: Fox

