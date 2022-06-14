Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

With all four playoff spots officially secured, the regular season of the 2022 United States Football League comes to a close this weekend featuring four games at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama.

First, on Saturday, June 18 the Philadelphia Stars (6-3) take on the New Jersey Generals (8-1) at 12:00 p.m. ET on USA Network. At 4:00 p.m. ET the Birmingham Stallions (8-1) take on the Tampa Bay Bandits (4-5) on Fox.

On Sunday, June 19 the Michigan Panthers (1-8) go head-to-head with Pittsburgh Maulers (1-8) on USA Network at 12:00 p.m. ET followed by a match-up between the New Orleans Breakers (6-3) and the Houston Gamblers (2-7) at 8:30 p.m. ET on FS1.

Playoff and championship games will be contested at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio starting on Saturday, June 25. See below for the complete 2022 USFL week 10 schedule with additional information on how to watch/live stream each game.

2022 USFL Week 10 Schedule:

