The 2022 Royal Ascot begins on Tuesday, June 14 through Saturday, June 18 at Ascot Racecourse in Berkshire, England, just a short distance from Queen Elizabeth’s primary residence at Windsor Castle.

In a similar fashion to last year, this year’s event will once again have a reduced attendance capacity. The 2022 Royal Ascot will include a new area called the Royal Enclosure Gardens which will allow in-person viewers to spread out even more and practice safe, social-distancing measures. See below for additional information on how to watch and live stream each day of the event.

How to watch the 2022 Royal Ascot?

Live coverage and extensive analysis of the 2022 Royal Ascot will be available on Peacock before, during, and after each race. The final day of the event will also be available on NBC, NBCSports.com, and the NBC Sports app. Stream the Royal Ascot here.

(All times listed as ET)

Tuesday, June 14:

8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. – Peacock

Wednesday, June 15:

8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. – Peacock

Thursday, June 16:

8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. – Peacock

Friday, June 17:

8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. – Peacock

Saturday, June 18:

9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. – Peacock

– Peacock 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. – NBC, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Full 2022 Royal Ascot Event Schedule:

Tuesday, June 14

9:30 a.m. ET — The Queen Anne Stakes (G1) — Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series (Mile)

10:05 a.m. ET — The Coventry Stakes (G2)

10:40 a.m. ET — The King’s Stand Stakes (G1) — Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series (Turf Sprint)

11:20 a.m. ET — The St James’s Palace Stakes (G1)

12:00 p.m. ET — The Ascot Stakes (Handicap)

12:35 p.m. ET — The Wolferton Stakes (Listed)

1:10 p.m. ET — The Copper Horse Stakes (Handicap)

Wednesday, June 15

9:30 a.m. ET — The Queen Mary Stakes (G2)

10:05 a.m. ET — The Queen’s Vase (G2)

10:40 a.m. ET — The Prince of Wales’s Stakes (G1) — Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series (Turf)

11:20 a.m. ET — The Duke of Cambridge Stakes (G2)

12:00 p.m. ET — The Royal Hunt Cup (Heritage Handicap)

12:35 p.m. ET — The Windsor Castle Stakes (Listed)

1:10 p.m. ET — The Kensington Palace Stakes (Handicap)

Thursday, June 16

9:30 a.m. ET — The Norfolk Stakes (G2) — Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series (Juvenile Turf Sprint)

10:05 a.m. ET — The King George V Stakes (Handicap)

10:40 a.m. ET — The Ribblesdale Stakes (G2)

11:20 a.m. ET — The Gold Cup (G1)

12:00 p.m. ET — The Britannia Stakes (Heritage Handicap)

12:35 p.m. ET — The Hampton Court Stakes (G3)

1:10 p.m. ET — The Buckingham Palace Stakes (Handicap)

Friday, June 17

9:30 a.m. ET — The Albany Stakes (G3)

10:05 a.m. ET — The Commonwealth Cup (G1)

10:40 a.m. ET — The Duke of Edinburgh Stakes (Handicap)

11:20 a.m. ET — The Coronation Stakes (G1)

12:00 p.m. ET — The Sandringham Stakes (Handicap)

12:35 p.m. ET — The King Edward VII Stakes (G2)

1:10 p.m. ET — The Palace Of Holyroodhouse Stakes (Handicap)

Saturday, June 18

9:30 a.m. ET — The Chesham Stakes (Listed)

10:05 a.m. ET — The Jersey Stakes (G3)

10:40 a.m. ET — The Hardwicke Stakes (G2)

11:20 a.m. ET — The Platinum Jubilee Stakes (G1)

12:00 p.m. ET — The Wokingham Stakes (Heritage Handicap)

12:35 p.m. ET — The Golden Gates Stakes (Handicap)

1:10 p.m. ET — The Queen Alexandra Stakes (Conditions)

