2022 USFL TV schedule: Dates, times, channels, live streams for the 10-week inaugural football season

The 2022 United States Football League season is finally here! See below for the full 2022 USFL TV schedule with additional information on how to watch each game.

There will be a total of 43 USFL games featuring four games a week during the 10-week regular season, followed by two playoff games, and a championship game. 20 of those games will take place on Sundays, 19 on Saturdays, and four will take place on Friday nights.

All regular-season games will be contested in the city of Birmingham, Alabama at two venues: Protective Stadium and Legion Field. Playoff and championship games will be held at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

NBC Sports will air 22 USFL regular season games on NBC (9), USA Network (9), and Peacock (4) while Fox will air a total of 14 games.

2022 USFL TV Schedule:

(*Times are subject to change)

Birmingham Stallions 28, New Jersey Stallions 24

Houston Gamblers 17, Michigan Panthers 12

New Orleans Breakers 23, Philadelphia Stars 17

Tampa Bay Bandits 17, Pittsburgh Maulers 3

Philadelphia Stars 35, Tampa Bay Bandits 28

Michigan Panthers 33, Birmingham Stallions 17

New Orleans Breakers 26, Pittsburgh Maulers 16

New Jersey Generals 26, Houston Gamblers 25

Week 9 (June 11-12):

Houston Gamblers 17, Birmingham Stallions 15

New Jersey Generals 25, Michigan Panthers 23

Philadelphia Stars 17, Pittsburgh Maulers 16

New Orleans Breakers 17, Tampa Bay Bandits 6

Week 10 (June 18-19):

Philadelphia Stars at New Jersey Generals, Saturday, June 18 at 12:00 p.m. ET on USA Network

Birmingham Stallions at Tampa Bay Bandits, Saturday, June 18 at 4:00 p.m. ET on Fox

Michigan Panthers at Pittsburgh Maulers, Sunday, June 19 at 12:00 p.m. ET on USA Network

New Orleans Breakers at Houston Gamblers, Sunday, June 19 at 8:30 p.m. ET on FS1

Playoffs – Saturday, June 25

Championship Game – Sunday, July 3