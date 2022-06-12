MLB games today: Schedule, start times, matchups, Peacock live stream info for today’s baseball games

By Jun 12, 2022, 7:00 AM EDT
Kansas City Royals v Cleveland Indians
Getty Images
The Oakland Athletics take on the Cleveland Guardians today at 11:30 AM ET on Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch today’s Athletics vs Guardians matchup and the full Sunday schedule of games.

RELATED: MLB schedule 2022: Every Sunday morning baseball game on Peacock, matchups, what to know

What MLB games are on today?

(All times are listed as ET)

Athletics @ Guardians – 11:35 AM

Diamondbacks @ Phillies – 1:35 PM

Pirates @ Braves – 1:35 PM

Cubs @ Yankees – 1:35 PM

Brewers @ Nationals -1:35 PM

Blue Jays @ Tigers – 1:40 PM

Orioles @ Royals – 2:10 PM

Rays @ Twins – 2:10 PM

Rangers @ White Sox – 2:10 PM

Marlins @ Astros – 2:10 PM

Reds @ Cardinals – 2:15 PM

Dodgers @ Giants – 4:05 PM

Rockies @ Padres – 4:10 PM

Red Sox @ Mariners – 4:10 PM

Mets @ Angels – 7:08 PM

How to watch Oakland Athletics vs Cleveland Guardians:

  • When: Sunday, June 12
  • Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
  • Time: 11:30 a.m ET (live coverage begins at 11:00)
  • Live Stream: Watch live on Peacock

How to watch the MLB on Peacock:                           

Baseball is back and for the first time ever MLB games are coming to Peacock this May, featuring a total of 18 Sunday match ups. Click here to sign up for Peacock and watch MLB games live on Sunday mornings!

In addition to MLB games, Peacock will also feature a new MLB hub which will include access to highlight packages and award-winning documentaries from the MLB Film & Video Archive.

