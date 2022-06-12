MLB games today: Schedule, start times, matchups, Peacock live stream info for today’s baseball games

The Oakland Athletics take on the Cleveland Guardians today at 11:30 AM ET on Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch today’s Athletics vs Guardians matchup and the full Sunday schedule of games.
What MLB games are on today?
(All times are listed as ET)
Athletics @ Guardians – 11:35 AM
Diamondbacks @ Phillies – 1:35 PM
Pirates @ Braves – 1:35 PM
Cubs @ Yankees – 1:35 PM
Brewers @ Nationals -1:35 PM
Blue Jays @ Tigers – 1:40 PM
Orioles @ Royals – 2:10 PM
Rays @ Twins – 2:10 PM
Rangers @ White Sox – 2:10 PM
Marlins @ Astros – 2:10 PM
Reds @ Cardinals – 2:15 PM
Dodgers @ Giants – 4:05 PM
Rockies @ Padres – 4:10 PM
Red Sox @ Mariners – 4:10 PM
Mets @ Angels – 7:08 PM
How to watch Oakland Athletics vs Cleveland Guardians:
- When: Sunday, June 12
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- Time: 11:30 a.m ET (live coverage begins at 11:00)
- Live Stream: Watch live on Peacock
How to watch the MLB on Peacock:
In addition to MLB games, Peacock will also feature a new MLB hub which will include access to highlight packages and award-winning documentaries from the MLB Film & Video Archive.