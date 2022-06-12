Brazil’s Haddad Maia wins Nottingham Open for 1st WTA title

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NOTTINGHAM, England – Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil captured her first WTA title by winning the Nottingham Open thanks to a 6-4, 1-6, 6-3 victory over Alison Riske of the United States on Sunday.

The seventh-seeded Haddad Maia consigned the sixth-seeded Riske to a second loss in the final of the grass-court tournament in central England, after 2016.

Haddad Maia beat top-seeded Maria Sakkari on the way to the final and became the first Brazilian title winner on the WTA tour since Teliana Pereira in 2015.

In the men’s event, top-seeded Dan Evans of Britain was playing third-seeded Jordan Thompson in the final later Sunday.