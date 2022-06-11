Mo Donegal wins 2022 Belmont Stakes

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Todd Pletcher’s favorite Mo Donegal ran down a furious pacesetting We the People at the start of the stretch to win the 154th Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park. Irad Ortiz Jr. was in the irons for the winning ride.

This is the fourth Belmont Stakes win for Pletcher and was his debut in the final leg of the Triple Crown. This is Donegal Racing’s first Belmont Stakes win.

We the People took the lead early, but Mo Donegal turned on the jets in the final stretch to take the lead and keep it. Todd Pletcher’s other trainee Nest finished second and Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike finished 6th.

“Both horses were traveling really great the whole way,” Pletcher said. “The one thing I told Irad [Ortiz Jr.] is, ‘Be patient. I think you’ve got the best last quarter of any horse in the race.'”

Mo Donegal makes up for a disappointing finish at the Kentucky Derby, where he finished 5th.

He opened at 5/2 in the morning-line odds in New York, and set off as the 5/2 favorite.

The Kentucky-bred colt paid $7.00 to win, $3.80 to place and $3.00 to show. Nest (5-1) paid $5.30 to place and $4.10 to show. Skippylongstocking paid $5.60 to show.

Order of finish for the 154th Belmont Stakes:

Mo Donegal Nest Skippylongstocking We the People Creative Minister Rich Strike Barber Road Golden Glider

NBC Sports heads across the pond for Royal Ascot. Catch all the action from June 14 to June 18 on Peacock, NBC, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.