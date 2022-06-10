It’s the New Jersey Generals vs Michigan Panthers this Saturday afternoon at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. Live coverage begins at 1:00 p.m. ET on NBC. See below for additional information on how to watch/live stream the game.

New Jersey Generals

The New Jersey Generals (7-1) are the best team in the North Division. While they officially clinched a spot in the playoffs in Week 7, the Generals can take the North Division title with either a win over the Michigan Panthers this Saturday or a loss by the Philadelphia Stars in Week 9. New Jersey is coming off a 29-18 victory over the Pittsburgh Maulers last Friday night, marking the team’s seventh consecutive win. RB Darius Victor once again dominated on the ground with 87 rushing yards, scoring a season-high three rushing touchdowns. Victor currently leads the league in both rushing yards (524) and rushing touchdowns (9) this season. RB Trey Williams finished with 12 carries for 66 yards while WR KaVontae Turpin added 5 receptions for 83 yards and a touchdown.

Michigan Panthers

The Michigan Panthers (1-7) were officially eliminated from playoff contention after their 46-24 loss to the Philadelphia Stars last Sunday afternoon. Several Panthers players were injured during the course of play and did not return to the game. Edge rusher Tre Williams was carted off the field via stretcher and was transferred to the University of Alabama-Birmingham medical center with an undisclosed injury. OL Sean Pollard and RB Reggie Corbin also left the game with a right ankle and elbow injury, respectively. Despite the loss, QB Paxton Lynch finished 27-for-40 for 251 yards, with two touchdowns and interceptions.

How to watch the New Jersey Generals vs Michigan Panthers:

When: Saturday, June 11 at 1:00 p.m. ET on NBC

Saturday, June 11 at 1:00 p.m. ET on NBC Where: Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama

