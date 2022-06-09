It’s the Oakland Athletics vs Cleveland Guardians live from Progressive Field at 11:30 AM this Sunday on Peacock. 18 MLB games will be featured on the streaming service this season. Live coverage begins at 11:00 a.m ET. See below for additional information on how to watch the game.

Oakland Athletics

After trading away 1B Matt Olson, 3B Matt Chapman, and pitchers Chris Bassitt and Sean Manaea, the Oakland Athletics and new manager Mark Kotsay have struggled to find their footing this season in the midst of a rebuild. While the Athletics managed to reach the playoffs three straight seasons from 2018-20, the team currently sits last in the AL West with the worst batting average, on-base percentage, and OPS in the Majors.

Cleveland Guardians

The streaky Cleveland Guardians are currently second in the AL Central after winning 2-of-3 against the Texas Rangers earlier this week. All-Star 3B Jose Ramirez continues to carry the Guardians’ offense, leading the team in hits, HR, RBI, and slugging. 2B Andres Giminez has been a consistent player for the Guardians on both sides of the ball and sits second behind Ramirez in RBI, HR, slugging, and hits. Giminez credits his consistency to his offseason regimen.

“The work that I put in in the offseason is what is really helping me now,” Giménez said, to reporters at MLB.com through team interpreter Agustin Rivero. “I’m trying to do the same thing every day. That will lead to the consistency that I want, which is to swing at good pitches and to help the team.”

How to watch Oakland Athletics vs Cleveland Guardians:

When: Sunday, June 12

Sunday, June 12 Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio Time: 11:30 a.m ET (live coverage begins at 11:00)

11:30 a.m ET (live coverage begins at 11:00) Live Stream: Watch live on Peacock

