It’s the Houston Gamblers vs Birmingham Stallions this Saturday afternoon at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. Live coverage begins at 6:00 p.m. ET on USA Network. See below for additional information on how to watch/live stream the game.

RELATED: 2022 USFL schedule Week 9 – How to watch/live stream this weekend’s spring football games

Houston Gamblers

The Houston Gamblers (1-7) were eliminated from playoff contention in Week 7 and are coming off a 13-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Bandits last Sunday. The Gamblers’ lone score came from a 44-yard field goal by Nick Vogel in the second half. In his first start, Houston QB Kenji Bahar was sacked four times finishing 19-of-34 passes for 159 yards, with zero touchdown passes, and an interception.

RELATED: 2022 USFL Playoff Picture – Current standings, clinching scenarios, and key dates to know ahead of Week 9

Birmingham Stallions

The Birmingham Stallions improved their record to 8-0 and clinched both the South Division title and the number 1 seed after defeating the New Orleans Breakers 10-9 last Saturday afternoon. WR Marlon Williams led the Stallions in receptions with seven catches for 109 yards on 12 targets, while RB Bo Scarbrough led the charge on the ground finishing with 54 rushing yards. QBs J’Mar Smith and Alex McGough shared snaps in Saturday’s win. Smith played for the majority of the game completing 15-for-29 for 183 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 interception, and a lost fumble. QB Alex McGough entered at the end of the third but left the game after re-injuring his left ankle.

RELATED: Just Keep Going – Stallions RB CJ Marable makes a policy of perseverance

How to watch the Houston Gamblers vs Birmingham Stallions:

When: Saturday, June 11 at 6:00 p.m. ET on USA Network

Saturday, June 11 at 6:00 p.m. ET on USA Network Where: Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama

Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama Watch: USA Network

RELATED: 2022 USFL TV Schedule – Dates and times for the 10-week inaugural football season

Sign up for a Peacock plan to start watching. With the free plan, you can watch golf, tennis, the NBC Sports on Peacock Channel, and thousands of hours of great entertainment. Email and password is all it takes. No credit card required. With the $4.99/month Peacock Premium plan, you can watch all our Premium Sports like Premier League, Sunday Night Football (coming soon), and cycling, plus all the movies and TV you want on Peacock. If you want to watch everything ad-free,* choose our $9.99/month Peacock Premium Plus plan. *Please note: due to streaming rights, a small amount of programming will still contain ads (Peacock channels, events, and a limited number of shows and movies). Pick the Peacock that best tickles your fancy. You can change your plan or cancel Premium anytime.

RELATED: Control what you can control – How journey through the fire led Generals RB Darius Victor to the USFL