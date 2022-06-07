Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Belmont Stakes is almost here and closes out a dramatic 2022 Triple Crown.

The 154th Belmont Stakes airs on Saturday, June 11 from 3-5 p.m. ET on CNBC and from 5-7 p.m. on NBC. Coverage is also available on NBCSports.com, Peacock and on the NBC Sports app.

Rich Strike, who skipped the Preakness Stakes after winning the Kentucky Derby as an 80-1 longshot, is expected to be in the field for the Belmont. However, Preakness champion Early Voting will not be in Elmont, with trainer Brad Cox confirming the three-year-old colt will instead train for the $1.25 million Travers Stakes at Saratoga Race Course in upstate New York on Aug. 27.

What is the Belmont Stakes?

The Belmont Stakes is traditionally the last leg of the American Triple Crown of horse racing. Like the Derby and the Preakness, it’s a Grade I Thoroughbred stakes races. The Belmont Stakes is 1 1/2 miles, or 12 furlongs, which makes it the longest race in the Triple Crown.

The Belmont is run on the dirt track (also known as “Big Sandy”) at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York. It was first raced in 1867, making it the oldest jewel in the Triple Crown (and the fourth oldest race in North America). However, the race wasn’t run in 1911 or 1912, which is why the Kentucky Derby is still the longest continuous sporting event in the country. The Belmont has always been run in or around New York City, having raced at Jerome Park (now closed), Morris Park (also closed) and Aqueduct in addition to Belmont, which is just east of Queens.

When is the 2022 Belmont Stakes?

The 154th Belmont Stakes is on Saturday, June 11. NBC Sports will broadcast live from Belmont Park on June 11 from 3-5 p.m. ET on CNBC and from 5-7 p.m. on NBC and Peacock.

How can I watch the 2022 Belmont Stakes?

NBC is home to the 154th Belmont Stakes, providing comprehensive race coverage and analysis live before, during and after the main event. CNBC coverage starts on Saturday, June 11 at 3 p.m. before moving to NBC at 5 p.m. All coverage is available on NBCSports.com, Peacock and on the NBC Sports app as well.

