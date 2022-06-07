Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Rich Strike, the 80-1 Kentucky Derby upset winner, will break from the No. 4 spot in the 2022 Belmont Stakes after skipping the Preakness. Like in Kentucky five weeks ago, he isn’t the morning-line favorite, but he’s far from an underdog at 9-2 odds.

John Ortiz trainee Barber Road will attempt to redeem himself after a 6th place finish at the Kentucky Derby as the favorite at Belmont Park in the No. 8 position. Bobby Flay-owned We the People starts the week at 2-1 and will have Flavien Pratt in the irons on Saturday

The 154th Belmont Stakes airs on Saturday, June 11 from 3-5 p.m. ET on CNBC and from 5-7 p.m. on NBC. Coverage is also available on NBCSports.com, Peacock and on the NBC Sports app.

Below are the post positions for the 2022 Belmont Stakes, including current odds and full list of horses as of June 7.

1. We the People (2-1)

Trainer: Rodolphe Brisset

Jockey: Flavien Pratt

2. Skippylongstocking (20-1)

Trainer: Saffie Joseph Jr.

Jockey: Manuel Franco

3. Nest (8-1)

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Jockey: Jose Ortiz

4. Rich Strike (9-2)

Trainer: Eric Reed

Jockey: Sonny Leon

5. Creative Minster (7-2)

Trainer: Kenny McPeek

Jockey: Brian Hernandez Jr.

6. Mo Donegal (30-1)

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.

7. Golden Glider (12-1)

Trainer: Tim Yakteen

Jockey: Dylan Davis

8. Barber Road (6-5)

Trainer: John Ortiz

Jockey: Joel Rosario