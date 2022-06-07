Rich Strike, the 80-1 Kentucky Derby upset winner, will break from the No. 4 spot in the 2022 Belmont Stakes after skipping the Preakness. Like in Kentucky five weeks ago, he isn’t the morning-line favorite, but he’s far from an underdog at 9-2 odds.
John Ortiz trainee Barber Road will attempt to redeem himself after a 6th place finish at the Kentucky Derby as the favorite at Belmont Park in the No. 8 position. Bobby Flay-owned We the People starts the week at 2-1 and will have Flavien Pratt in the irons on Saturday
The 154th Belmont Stakes airs on Saturday, June 11 from 3-5 p.m. ET on CNBC and from 5-7 p.m. on NBC. Coverage is also available on NBCSports.com, Peacock and on the NBC Sports app.
Below are the post positions for the 2022 Belmont Stakes, including current odds and full list of horses as of June 7.
1. We the People (2-1)
Trainer: Rodolphe Brisset
Jockey: Flavien Pratt
2. Skippylongstocking (20-1)
Trainer: Saffie Joseph Jr.
Jockey: Manuel Franco
3. Nest (8-1)
Trainer: Todd Pletcher
Jockey: Jose Ortiz
4. Rich Strike (9-2)
Trainer: Eric Reed
Jockey: Sonny Leon
5. Creative Minster (7-2)
Trainer: Kenny McPeek
Jockey: Brian Hernandez Jr.
6. Mo Donegal (30-1)
Trainer: Todd Pletcher
Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.
7. Golden Glider (12-1)
Trainer: Tim Yakteen
Jockey: Dylan Davis
8. Barber Road (6-5)
Trainer: John Ortiz
Jockey: Joel Rosario
⭐️ The field for the #BelmontStakes presented by @NYRABets! ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/5dc2HrjF5i
— Belmont Stakes (@BelmontStakes) June 7, 2022
