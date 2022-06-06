The 2022 United States Football League season has finally begun! See below for answers to all of your frequently asked questions surrounding the 2022 USFL season.
Everything you need to know about the 2022 USFL Season:
How many teams are in the USFL?
There are a total of 8 teams in the USFL that make up two divisions:
North Division:
- Michigan Panthers
- New Jersey Generals
- Philadelphia Stars
- Pittsburgh Maulers
South Division:
- Birmingham Stallions
- Houston Gamblers
- New Orleans Breakers
- Tampa Bay Bandits
Each of the teams was named after clubs that were part of the original league which played during the spring from 1983 to 1985, before ceasing operations.
How many games will be played this season?
There will be a total of 43 USFL games featuring four games a week during the 10-week regular season, followed by two playoff games, and a championship game.
Teams in the same division will play each other twice, and teams in the other division once. Each team will have a 38-player active roster, as well as a practice squad consisting of 7 players.
Where will USFL games be contested?
All regular season games will take place in the city of Birmingham, Alabama at two venues: Protective Stadium and Legion Field. Playoff and championship games will be contested at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.
What are some key dates to remember?
- USFL Draft – Feb. 22-23
- Supplemental Draft – Mar. 10
- Start of Training Camp – Mar. 21
- Kickoff Weekend – April 16-17
- Semifinals – June 25
- USFL Championship Game – July 3
Where can I watch USFL games?
NBC Sports will air a total of 22 USFL regular season games on NBC (9), USA Network (9), and Peacock (4). Games will also be broadcast on Fox and FS1. See the full 2022 USFL TV schedule below.
2022 USFL TV Schedule
(*Times are subject to change)
Week 1 (April 16-17):
New Jersey Generals at Birmingham Stallions, 7:30 p.m. ET, April 16 on NBC, Peacock, and Fox Houston Gamblers at Michigan Panthers, 12:00 p.m. ET April 17 on NBC and Peacock Philadelphia Stars vs. New Orleans Breakers, 4:00 p.m. ET April 17 on USA Network Tampa Bay Bandits at Pittsburgh Maulers, 8:00 p.m. ET April 17 on FS1
Week 2 (April 22-24):
Michigan Panthers at New Jersey Generals, 8:00 p.m. ET April 22 on USA Network Pittsburgh Maulers at Philadelphia Stars, 12:00 p.m. ET April 23 on Fox Birmingham Stallions at Houston Gamblers, 7:00 p.m. ET April 23 on FS1 New Orleans Breakers at Tampa Bay Bandits, 3:00 p.m. ET April 24 on NBC and Peacock
Week 3 (April 30-May 1)
Tampa Bay Bandits at Houston Gamblers, 4:00 p.m. ET on Fox Birmingham Stallions at New Orleans Breakers, 8:00 p.m. ET on Fox Pittsburgh Maulers at Michigan Panthers, 2:30 p.m. ET on USA Network New Jersey Generals at Philadelphia Stars, 8:00 p.m. ET on Peacock
Week 4 (May 6-8):
Philadelphia Stars at Michigan Panthers, 10:00 p.m. ET May 6 on FS1 New Jersey Generals at Pittsburgh Maulers, 2:30 p.m. ET May 7 on Peacock Tampa Bay Bandits at Birmingham Stallions, 7:00 p.m. ET May 7 on Fox Houston Gamblers at New Orleans Breakers, 3:00 p.m. ET May 8 on NBC and Peacock
Week 5 (May 13-15):
Michigan Panthers at Tampa Bay Bandits, Friday, May 13, 8:00 p.m. on USA Network New Orleans Breakers at New Jersey Generals, Saturday, May 14, 3:00 p.m. on Fox Birmingham Stallions at Philadelphia Stars, Sunday, May 15, 12:00 p.m. on NBC Pittsburgh Maulers at Houston Gamblers, Sunday, May 15, 4:00 p.m. on Fox
Week 6 (May 21-22):
Tampa Bay Bandits at Philadelphia Stars, Saturday, May 21 at 1:00 p.m. ET on NBC Michigan Panthers at Birmingham Stallions, Saturday, May 21 at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC Pittsburgh Maulers at New Orleans Breaker, Sunday, May 22 at 12:00 p.m. ET on FS1 Houston Gamblers at New Jersey Generals, Sunday, May 22 at 4:00 p.m. ET on Fox
Week 7 (May 28-29):
New Jersey Generals vs Tampa Bay Bandits, Saturday, May 28 at 12:00 p.m. ET on USA Network New Orleans Breakers vs Michigan Panthers, Saturday, May 28 at 9:00 p.m. ET on FS1 Birmingham Stallions vs Pittsburgh Maulers, Sunday, May 29 at 2:00 p.m. ET on Fox Philadelphia Stars vs Houston Gamblers, Sunday, May 29 at 6:00 p.m. ET on Peacock
Week 8 (June 3-5):
Pittsburgh Maulers at New Jersey Generals, Friday, June 3 at 8:00 p.m. ET on USA Network New Orleans Breakers at Birmingham Stallions, Saturday, June 4 at 3:00 p.m. ET on Fox Michigan Panthers at Philadelphia Stars, Sunday, June 5 at 12:00 p.m. ET on Fox Houston Gamblers at Tampa Bay Bandits, Sunday, June 5 at 4:00 p.m. ET on Peacock
Week 9 (June 11-12):
- New Jersey Generals at Michigan Panthers, Saturday, June 11 at 1:00 p.m. ET on NBC
- Houston Gamblers at Birmingham Stallions, Saturday, June 11 at 6:00 p.m. ET on USA Network
- Tampa Bay Bandits at New Orleans Breakers, Sunday, June 12 at 4:00 p.m. on Fox
- Philadelphia Stars at Pittsburgh Maulers, Sunday, June 12 at 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1
Week 10 (June 18-19):
- Birmingham Stallions at Tampa Bay Bandits
- Michigan Panthers at Pittsburgh Maulers
- New Orleans Breakers at Houston Gamblers
- Philadelphia Stars at New Jersey Generals
Playoffs – Saturday, June 25
- Teams TBD
- Teams TBD
Championship Game – Sunday, July 3
- Teams TBD
