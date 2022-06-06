Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2022 United States Football League action continues this weekend with four games at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. First, on Saturday, June 11 the New Jersey Generals (7-1) take on the Michigan Panthers (1-7) at 1:00 p.m. ET on NBC. Then, at 6:00 p.m. it’s the Houston Gamblers (1-7) vs. the undefeated Birmingham Stallions (8-0) on USA Network.

Sunday, June 12 features back-to-back matchups as the Tampa Bay Bandits (4-4) go head-to-head with the New Orleans Breakers (5-3) on Fox (4 p.m. ET) followed by a match-up between the Philadelphia Stars (5-3) and Pittsburgh Maulers (1-7) at 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1.

All regular-season games will occur in Birmingham, Alabama at Protective Stadium and Legion Field. Playoff and championship games will be contested at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

See below for the complete 2022 USFL week 8 schedule with additional information on how to watch/live stream each game.

2022 USFL Week 9 Schedule:

New Jersey Generals at Michigan Panthers, Saturday, June 11 at 1:00 p.m. ET on NBC

Houston Gamblers at Birmingham Stallions, Saturday, June 11 at 6:00 p.m. ET on USA Network

Tampa Bay Bandits at New Orleans Breakers, Sunday, June 12 at 4:00 p.m. on Fox

Philadelphia Stars at Pittsburgh Maulers, Sunday, June 12 at 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1

