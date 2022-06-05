MLB games today: Schedule, start times, matchups, Peacock live stream info for today’s baseball games

By Jun 5, 2022, 7:00 AM EDT
Baltimore Orioles v New York Yankees
The Detroit Tigers take on the New York Yankees live from Yankee Stadium today at 11:30 AM ET on Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch today’s Tigers vs Yankees matchup and the full Sunday schedule of games.

RELATED: MLB schedule 2022: Every Sunday morning baseball game on Peacock, matchups, what to know

What MLB games are on today?

(All times are listed as ET)

Tigers @ Yankees – 11:35 AM

Guardians @ Orioles – 1:35 PM

Diamondbacks @ Pirates – 1:35 PM

Angels @ Phillies – 1:35 PM

Twins @ Blue Jays – 1:37 PM

Nationals @ Reds -1:40 PM

White Sox @ Rays – 1:40 PM

Giants @ Marlins – 1:40 PM

Astros @ Royals – 2:10 PM

Padres @ Brewers – 2:10 PM

Mariners @ Rangers – 2:35 PM

Braves @ Rockies – 3:10 PM

Red Sox @ Athletics – 4:07 PM

Mets @ Dodgers – 4:10 PM

Cardinals @ Cubs – 7:08 PM

How to watch Detroit Tigers vs New York Yankees:

  • When: Sunday, June 5
  • Where: Yankee Stadium in Bronx, NY
  • Time: 11:30 a.m ET (live coverage begins at 11:00)
  • Live Stream: Watch live on Peacock

How to watch the MLB on Peacock:                           

Baseball is back and for the first time ever MLB games are coming to Peacock this May, featuring a total of 18 Sunday match ups. Click here to sign up for Peacock and watch MLB games live on Sunday mornings!

In addition to MLB games, Peacock will also feature a new MLB hub which will include access to highlight packages and award-winning documentaries from the MLB Film & Video Archive.

