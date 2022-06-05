Houston Gamblers vs. Tampa Bay Bandits live score: Updates for USFL game today

Week 8 of USFL action concludes with the Houston Gamblers taking on the Tampa Bay Bandits. The two teams enter the matchup with different outlooks for the remainder of their seasons.

The Gamblers (1-6) were eliminated from playoff contention after last week’s loss to the Philadelphia Stars, 35-34. Their loss came by way of continued second half meltdowns. Houston entered the fourth quarter leading 24-13 but were outscored 22-0 in the final frame. The team will be searching for any positives in the final weeks of the regular season.

Meanwhile, Tampa Bay (3-4) finds itself under pressure to secure a win after last week’s loss to New Jersey, 20-13. This marked the Bandits’ first consecutive losses this season. Tampa Bay entered Week 8 two games behind New Orleans. The Breakers lost to the Stallions in a heartbreaking one-point defeat last night, giving the Bandits some breathing room. New Orleans would’ve clinched the playoff position with a win and a loss for Tampa Bay.

The top two teams in each division will advance to the playoffs following the 10-week regular season. The playoff games will take place on Saturday, June 25 in Canton, Ohio.

The Gamblers and Bandits met earlier this season in Week 3. In similar fashion to Week 7, Houston did not score in the fourth quarter and Tampa Bay kicked a game-winning field goal with 10 seconds left to win, 27-26.

Head coaches for the Houston Gamblers and Tampa Bay Bandits

The Gamblers are led by 57-year-old Kevin Sumlin, who has experience coaching in Texas. He was the coach at the University of Houston for four years before taking a job at Texas A&M. Meanwhile the Bandits are led by Todd Haley, who spent 22 seasons as an NFL coach, including three seasons with the Chiefs. He has worked as the offensive coordinator for the Cardinals, Steelers and Browns. The Cardinals appeared in Super Bowl XLIII during his tenure. Haley also had coaching stints with the Bears and Cowboys.

Everything you need to know about the USFL:

What time and channel is the Gamblers vs. Bandits?

RELATED: How to watch the Houston Gamblers vs. Tampa Bay Bandits