Pittsburgh Maulers vs. New Jersey Generals live score: Updates for USFL game today

Week 8 of USFL action kicks off Friday night with the Pittsburgh Maulers facing off against the New Jersey Generals.

The Generals (6-1) became the first team to clinch a playoff spot with their 20-13 win over the Tampa Bay Bandits last week.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Mike Riley holds the ⁦@USFLGenerals'⁩ official invitation to play in Canton, Ohio, in inaugural @USFL postseason. They became the first USFL team to qualify for the playoffs this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/OWPgRzfVKX — RJ Young (@RJ_Young) May 28, 2022

After losing their opening game to the Birmingham Stallions, New Jersey has since won six straight games.

Who will join the Generals from the North Division? That could be decided this weekend with some key division matchups. The Pittsburgh Maulers (1-6) are looking to keep their playoff hopes alive but do not control their own destiny. The Maulers would have to win the last three games of the season while needing the Philadelphia Stars (4-3) to lose out.

The Generals and Maulers met in Week 4, where New Jersey came away with a 21-13 win. Generals quarterbacks De’Andre Johnson and Luis Perez divided time during that game. Shortly after, New Jersey moved to a one-QB system under Johnson. Perez has since took over after Johnson sustained an ankle injury. Johnson was listed as active by the Generals’ Twitter account on Thursday.

