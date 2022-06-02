It’s the Detroit Tigers vs New York Yankees live from Yankee Stadium at 11:30 AM this Sunday on Peacock. 18 MLB games will be featured on the streaming service this season. Live coverage begins at 11:00 a.m ET. See below for additional information on how to watch the game.

Detroit Tigers

The Detroit Tigers are aiming to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2014 but a slew of injuries and offensive struggles are standing in their way. The Tigers are currently ranked last in the MLB in home runs, RBIs, and are among the bottom three in hits this season. This week alone Detroit lost LHP Joey Wentz due to a left shoulder strain while finding out RHP Casey Mize has been moved from the 10- to 60-day injured list. Wentz will undergo additional testing this week to determine the severity of the injury.

New York Yankees

After a disappointing Wild Card exit last season, Aaron Boone and the New York Yankees currently have the best record in Major League Baseball. The team’s biggest challenges will be playing consistently, not peaking too early, and staying healthy over the course of the very long season. The Yankees have already experienced a taste of having to shuffle the lineup and bullpen with a handful of guys going on and off the injured/COVID-19 list over the past few weeks. LHP Aroldis Chapman is dealing with left Achilles tendinitis, OF/DH Giancarlo Stanton with right ankle inflammation, and 3B Josh Donaldson, who is appealing a one-game suspension, has been dealing with right shoulder inflammation. All three players are expected to return to the lineup this month.

In the meantime, All-Star OF Aaron Judge, who currently leads the league in home runs, has continued to carry the team. Judge reportedly turned down the Yankees’ offer of a 7-year extension worth over $230M before the season started and is due to become a free agent at the end of this season.

How to watch Detroit Tigers vs New York Yankees:

When: Sunday, June 5

Sunday, June 5 Where: Yankee Stadium in Bronx, NY

Yankee Stadium in Bronx, NY Time: 11:30 a.m ET (live coverage begins at 11:00)

11:30 a.m ET (live coverage begins at 11:00) Live Stream: Watch live on Peacock

In addition to MLB games, Peacock will also feature a new MLB hub which will include access to highlight packages and award-winning documentaries from the MLB Film & Video Archive.