It’s the Pittsburgh Maulers vs New Jersey Generals tonight at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. Live coverage begins at 8:00 p.m. ET on USA Network. See below for additional information on how to watch/live stream the game.

Pittsburgh Maulers

The Pittsburgh Maulers (1-6) fell 26-16 to the undefeated Birmingham Stallions on Sunday afternoon. Maulers QBs Vad Lee and Roland Rivers III struggled throughout the game finishing with a combined total of 9-of-23 for 83 yards with no touchdowns. Lee was pulled from the action late in the fourth quarter and while the mid-game decision was controversial at the time, head coach Kirby Wilson said it ultimately came down to players sticking with strategy.

“It’s about the players on game day making plays and doing what you’re coached to do and not making up things, and unfortunately we had way too many of those today in the heat of the battle,” Wilson told reporters at The Post-Gazette. “Guys coming out of character and doing things they weren’t coached to do.”

The Maulers are last in the North Division and will have to win out while having the Philadelphia Stars lose out in order to make the playoffs. One more loss would eliminate them from the playoffs as only the top two teams in each division advance.

New Jersey Generals

The New Jersey Generals (6-1) officially clinched a spot in the playoffs after last Saturday afternoon’s 20-13 win over the Tampa Bay Bandits. It was New Jersey’s sixth straight victory and first game playing without quarterback De’Andre Johnson. QB Luis Perez played the full game, finishing 19-of-25 for 174 yards with a touchdown. RB Darius Victor led the charge on the ground finishing with 72 rushing yards on 14 carries and a touchdown. Victor currently leads the league in rushing touchdowns this season (6).

How to watch the Pittsburgh Maulers vs New Jersey Generals:

When: Friday, June 3 at 8:00 p.m. ET on USA Network

