It’s the Houston Gamblers vs Tampa Bay Bandits this Sunday night at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. Live coverage begins at 4:00 p.m. ET on Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch/live stream the game.

RELATED: 2022 USFL schedule Week 8 – How to watch/live stream this weekend’s spring football games

Houston Gamblers

The Houston Gamblers fell 35-24 to the Philadelphia Stars last Sunday night, picking up their sixth straight loss of the season. Houston entered the fourth quarter with a 24-13 lead but couldn’t hang on as the Stars scored 22 unanswered points and forced two timely turnovers in the final minutes of play. Gamblers QBs Kenji Bahar and Clayton Thorson shared snaps in Sunday’s loss finishing with a combined total of 18-of-25 for 171 yards with one touchdown and one interception. For Bahar, a former Monmouth Hawk, this was his first game getting a taste of real playing time.

The Gamblers sit fourth in the South Division and are officially out of playoff contention as only the top two teams from each division will advance.

RELATED: Control what you can control – How journey through the fire led Generals RB Darius Victor to the USFL

Tampa Bay Bandits

The Tampa Bay Bandits currently sit third in the North Division after their 20-13 loss to the New Jersey Generals last Saturday afternoon. The Generals’ defense overpowered Bandits quarterback Jordan Ta’amu, who finished just 17-of-37 pass attempts for 237 yards, with one touchdown and three interceptions. Tampa Bay will be eliminated from playoff contention this week if they lose the Houston Gamblers on Sunday and if the New Orleans Breakers win their game against the Birmingham Stallions on Saturday.

RELATED: 2022 USFL Playoff Picture – Current standings, clinching scenarios, and key dates to know ahead of Week 8

How to watch Houston Gamblers vs Tampa Bay Bandits:

When: Sunday, June 5 at 4:00 p.m. ET on Peacock

Sunday, June 5 at 4:00 p.m. ET on Peacock Where: Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama

RELATED: 2022 USFL TV Schedule – Dates and times for the 10-week inaugural football season

Sign up for a Peacock plan to start watching. With the free plan, you can watch golf, tennis, the NBC Sports on Peacock Channel, and thousands of hours of great entertainment. Email and password is all it takes. No credit card required. With the $4.99/month Peacock Premium plan, you can watch all our Premium Sports like Premier League, Sunday Night Football (coming soon), and cycling, plus all the movies and TV you want on Peacock. If you want to watch everything ad-free,* choose our $9.99/month Peacock Premium Plus plan. *Please note: due to streaming rights, a small amount of programming will still contain ads (Peacock channels, events, and a limited number of shows and movies). Pick the Peacock that best tickles your fancy. You can change your plan or cancel Premium anytime.

RELATED: 2022 USFL Rules: Overtime changes, 3-point conversions, forward passes and more