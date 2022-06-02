Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

With just two weeks left to go in the 10-week regular season, the 2022 USFL playoffs are quickly approaching. See below for everything you need to know about the 2022 USFL playoffs including current standings, clinching scenarios, key dates to know, and answers to your frequently asked questions.

When are the 2022 USFL Playoffs?

Playoffs – Saturday, June 25

Teams TBD

Teams TBD

Championship Game – Sunday, July 3

Teams TBD

Where will 2022 USFL playoff games be contested?

Playoff and championship games will be contested at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

2022 USFL Standings Entering Week 8:

Below are the current standings for the North and South Divisions, including every team’s win-loss and divisional record entering Week 8 of the 2022 USFL season.

The New Jersey Generals and the Birmingham Stallions are currently the only two teams that have clinched a playoff berth. The Houston Gamblers have been eliminated from playoff contention.

Only the top two teams in each division will advance to the playoffs following the 10-week regular season.

North Division:

x-New Jersey Generals (6-1), (3-0)

Philadelphia Stars (4-3), (2-1)

Michigan Panthers (1-6), (1-2)

Pittsburgh Maulers (1-6), (0-3)

South Division:

x-Birmingham Stallions (7-0), (3-0)

New Orleans Breakers (5-2), (2-1)

Tampa Bay Bandits (3-4), (1-2)

Houston Gamblers (1-6) (0-3)

2022 USFL Playoff Clinching Scenarios – Week 8:

The Philadelphia Stars can clinch with a win over the Panthers this week.

can clinch with a win over the this week. The Michigan Panthers will be eliminated if they lose to the Stars on Sunday.

will be eliminated if they lose to the on Sunday. The Pittsburgh Maulers will be eliminated with a loss to the Generals on Friday or if the Stars win their game over the Panthers .

will be eliminated with a loss to the on Friday or if the win their game over the . The New Orleans Breakers can clinch with a win against the Birmingham Stallions on Sunday AND with a Tampa Bay Bandits loss.

can clinch with a win against the on Sunday AND with a loss. The Tampa Bay Bandits will be eliminated with a loss to the Houston Gamblers on Sunday AND with a New Orleans Breakers win.

