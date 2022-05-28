New Jersey Generals vs. Tampa Bay Bandits live score: Updates for USFL game today

12:22 p.m. EST: Touchdown New Jersey! Luis Perez finds KaVontae Turpin for a 15-yard touchdown.

Austin Jones’ extra point is good. Generals 7, Bandits 0 with 5:40 left in the first quarter.

8 plays. 73 yards. 1 touchdown. WHAT A DRIVE.@KaVontaeTurpin takes it in for six and the Generals are off and running! 📺 @USA_Network pic.twitter.com/CpLOZNrSvM — New Jersey Generals (@USFLGenerals) May 28, 2022

There's a lot on the line in the first matchup of Week 7 ⚔️ Will the @USFLGenerals clinch a spot in the playoffs or will the @USFLBandits come out with the W? 🎖🤠 pic.twitter.com/wHtaYm04h3 — USFL (@USFL) May 27, 2022

The final weekend of interdivisional play begins the New Jersey Generals (5-1) taking on the Tampa Bay Bandits (3-3). If the Generals win today’s matchup, they’ll be the first team to secure a playoff spot. New Jersey would also clinch if both Michigan and Pittsburgh lose this weekend. The top two teams in each division will advance to the playoffs following the 10-week regular season. The playoff games will take place on Saturday, June 25 in Canton, Ohio.

After losing their season opener against the Stallions, the Generals have been on a five-game winning streak, including last week’s 26-25 victory over the Houston Gamblers. It is unclear if the Generals will have the services of starting quarterback DeAndre Johnson, who sustained a left ankle injury in the first quarter of last week’s win after being sacked by Houston linebacker Donald Payne. Johnson did not return to the game and New Jersey was led by backup Luis Perez. Perez ran for a two-yard touchdown on fourth-and-goal as time expired to give the Generals a narrow win.

Meanwhile, the Tampa Bay Bandits are coming off a 35-28 loss to the Philadelphia Stars in Week 6. They have yet to lose two consecutive games this season and will look to continue that trend. The Bandits enter Week 7 just one game behind second-place New Orleans in the South Division. Two of the Tampa Bay’s three victories this season have come against North Division opponents.

Head coaches for the New Jersey Generals and Tampa Bay Bandits

The Generals and Bandits are two of three teams in the USFL with head coaches who have NFL head coaching experience. New Jersey is led by 68-year-old Mike Riley, who was the head coach of the San Diego Chargers for three seasons from 1999-2001. His most recent head coaching job came in 2019, where he led the San Antonio Commanders in the AAF.

Meanwhile the Bandits are led by Todd Haley, who spent 22 seasons as an NFL coach, including three seasons with the Chiefs. He has worked as the offensive coordinator for the Cardinals,Steelers and Browns. The Cardinals appeared in Super Bowl XLIII during his tenure. Haley also had coaching stints with the Bears and Cowboys.

Everything you need to know about the USFL:

What time and channel is the Generals vs. Bandits?

RELATED: How to watch the New Jersey Generals vs. Tampa Bay Bandits