It’s the San Francisco Giants vs the Cincinnati Reds live from Great American Ball Park at 11:30 AM this Sunday on Peacock. 18 MLB games will be featured on the streaming service this season. Live coverage begins at 11:00 a.m ET. See below for additional information on how to watch the game.

San Francisco Giants

The San Francisco Giants currently sit third in the NL West behind the LA Dodgers and San Diego Padres. The first quarter of the season has been filled with both injuries and COVID challenges, DH Tommy La Stella, 3B Evan Longoria, and RF LaMonte Wade Jr. missed a significant amount of games with injuries. 1B Brandon Belt was sidelined earlier in the season with COVID and is now dealing with a knee injury. Despite the inconsistencies in the lineup, Giants Manager Gabe Kapler remains optimistic about the future of this team.

“It’s nice to know that we’re still in a good position, even though I think we’ve faced some significant challenges already this year with our COVID issues to some key players being out for long stretches and not having Brandon Belt available to us regularly,” Kapler told reporters, at MLB.com.

Cincinnati Reds

The Cincinnati Reds currently have the worst record in baseball and while injuries have been a common theme in the dugout, the Reds have also struggled on the mound due to an inexperienced rotation. In the team’s first 31 games, their starters had an ERA of 8.19, and although that number has since improved the Cincinnati Reds are still ranked last in that category.

How to watch San Francisco Giants vs Cincinnati Reds:

When: Sunday, May 29

Sunday, May 29 Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, OH

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, OH Time: 11:30 a.m ET (live coverage begins at 11:00)

11:30 a.m ET (live coverage begins at 11:00) Live Stream: Watch live on Peacock

