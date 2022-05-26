Sabalenka sharp in win; Collins, Halep lose in 2nd round; Keys, Ruud advance

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

PARIS — Aryna Sabalenka needed just 62 minutes to beat Madison Brengle 6-1, 6-3 and advance to the third round at Roland Garros for the third straight year.

No. 7 Sabalenka is one of just three top-10 women’s seeds remaining. No. 1 Iga Swiatek and No. 3 Paula Badosa are the others.

The 24-year-old Belarusian reached the semifinals of both Wimbledon and the U.S. Open last year.

Australian Open runner-up Danielle Collins is the latest top-10 women’s seed to exit the French Open.

In a battle of Americans, Shelby Rogers upset 9th-seeded Collins 6-4, 6-3 to reach the third round at Roland Garros for the first time since 2017.

Collins is the seventh top-10 seed to lose.

Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep is out of the French Open in the second round.

Chinese teenager Qinwen Zheng pulled off the 2-6, 6-2, 6-1 upset of the 2018 Roland Garros champion at Court Simonne-Mathieu.

The 74th-ranked Zheng amassed 27 winners to Halep’s nine to earn a trip to the third round on her French Open debut.

The 19th-seeded Halep was looking for her 21st win of the season. The 2019 Wimbledon champion had beaten Zheng in Melbourne in January.

Madison Keys advanced to the third round at Roland Garros after beating Caroline Garcia 6-4, 7-6 (3).

The 2017 U.S. Open runner-up relied on her dominant serve to get past her French opponent on Court Philippe Chatrier.

The 22nd-seeded American will next face 16th-seeded Elena Rybakina, the only woman with more aces than Keys this season.

Keys at one point got her necklace stuck in her hair so chair umpire Jaume Campistol helped her untangle it.

Keys is making her 10th appearance at the French Open and reached the semifinals four years ago.

No. 8 Casper Ruud has reached the third round of the French Open for the third year in a row.

The 23-year-old Norwegian beat Emil Ruusuvuori of Finland 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.

Ruud won the Geneva Open for his seventh career title on clay courts.