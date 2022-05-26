Rafael Nadal earns 300th Grand Slam match win

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

PARIS — Rafael Nadal reached 300 career Grand Slam match victories by beating Corentin Moutet 6-3, 6-1, 6-4 in the second round at Roland Garros.

The only real blip for 13-time French Open champion Nadal on Court Philippe Chatrier came near the end, when he was broken by the 139th-ranked Frenchman while serving for the match at 5-3.

But Nadal broke right back to improve to 107-3 at Roland Garros.

Only Roger Federer, with 369, and Novak Djokovic, who collected his 325th, are ahead of Nadal on the men’s list for career wins at major tournaments.

Nadal has the most Grand Slam trophies for a man with 21. Federer and Djokovic both have 20.