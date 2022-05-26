Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s the Philadelphia Stars vs Houston Gamblers this Sunday night at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. Live coverage begins at 6:00 p.m. ET on Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch/live stream the game.

RELATED: 2022 USFL schedule Week 7 – How to watch/live stream this weekend’s spring football games

The Philadelphia Stars defeated the Tampa Bay Bandits 35-28 last Saturday afternoon improving to a 3-3 record which has them sitting second in the North Division and into playoff contention. Stars RB Matt Colburn made a huge impact on the ground finishing with 140 yards and three rushing touchdowns –a clutch performance in the absence of leading rusher Paul Terry.

Prior to Saturday’s matchup, the Stars averaged roughly 65 rushing yards per game but finished with a season-high of 197 yards despite being out-possessed by Tampa Bay. QB Case Cookus finished 11-of-20 for 73 yards and 2 touchdowns.

RELATED: Everything you need to know about the 2022 USFL Season – Teams, key dates, TV schedule, how to watch, and more

The Houston Gamblers lost 26-25 to the New Jersey Generals on Sunday night marking their fifth straight loss of the season. With a 1-5 record, the Gamblers are dead last in the South Division, and if playoffs were to start today they would be out of the running. Only the top two teams in each division advance at the end of the 10-week regular season.

This was the second straight week, that Houston lost on the final play of the game. The Generals ran a successful second effort quarterback sneak as the game clock expired. Despite the loss, Gamblers QB Clayton Thorson had a great performance finishing 15-of-19 for 171 yards and three touchdowns, with an interception. Thorson currently leads the league in passing touchdowns (10) this season.

How to watch the Philadelphia Stars vs Houston Gamblers:

When: Sunday, May 29 at 6:00 p.m. ET on Peacock

Sunday, May 29 at 6:00 p.m. ET on Peacock Where: Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama

RELATED: 2022 USFL TV Schedule – Dates and times for the 10-week inaugural football season

Sign up for a Peacock plan to start watching. With the free plan, you can watch golf, tennis, the NBC Sports on Peacock Channel, and thousands of hours of great entertainment. Email and password is all it takes. No credit card required. With the $4.99/month Peacock Premium plan, you can watch all our Premium Sports like Premier League, Sunday Night Football (coming soon), and cycling, plus all the movies and TV you want on Peacock. If you want to watch everything ad-free,* choose our $9.99/month Peacock Premium Plus plan. *Please note: due to streaming rights, a small amount of programming will still contain ads (Peacock channels, events, and a limited number of shows and movies). Pick the Peacock that best tickles your fancy. You can change your plan or cancel Premium anytime.

RELATED: 2022 USFL Rules: Overtime changes, 3-point conversions, forward passes and more