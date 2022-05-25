This year’s draft has come and gone and the 2022 NFL season is quickly approaching, which means it’s finally time for Chris Simms’ 2022 Top 40 QB Countdown.

Last year’s list ranked Patrick Mahomes (KC), Josh Allen (BUF), and Aaron Rodgers (GB) as the top 3 quarterbacks – all three made the playoffs, and Rodgers was named league MVP for the fourth time in his career. All three will be back with their respective teams in 2022, but after an offseason that has been among the craziest in NFL history — Tom Brady retiring and then unretiring, Russell Wilson heading to Denver, and all of the uncertainty surrounding Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns — there’s no shortage of questions about how this season will shape up.

One of the biggest questions is already answered: what rookie quarterbacks will make the list? Coming it at number 39 is Kenny Pickett, the only QB taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft (20th overall by the Steelers). Pickett is expected to fill the shoes left by Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement, but it remains to be seen what his dynamic will look like with fellow Pittsburgh QB Mitchell Trubisky when Week 1 arrives.

“It’s not an easy exercise. There’s a lot of good quarterbacks in the NFL,” Simms said. “There’s four categories that I’m big on: Physical talent, that’s the number one thing. Throwing and running, taking both of those into account – that’s part of the game right now in the 2022 NFL. The next big thing would be the mental aspect…Third would be leadership, the effect you have on the football team…and the last one to me would be pocket presence, because there is something to that…Those four things to me are really the way I break it down.”

See below for Chris Simms’ 2022 Top 40 QB Countdown ahead of the upcoming season, with rankings continuing through June 13, when Simms will reveal his top four quarterbacks of the season. Coverage of the latest news from around the NFL is available all year round on PFT’s Peacock channel.

Chris Simms’ 2022 Top 40 QB Countdown:

40. Drew Lock (SEA)

39. Kenny Pickett (PIT)

38. Teddy Bridgewater (MIA)

37. Gardner Minshew (PHI)

36. Tyrod Taylor (NYG)

35. Davis Mills (HOU)



34. Tyler Huntley (BAL)

33. Geno Smith (SEA)

32. Sam Darnold (CAR)

31. Trey Lance (SF)

30. Jared Goff (DET)

29. Tua Tagovailoa (MIA)

28. Marcus Mariota (ATL)

27. Mitchell Trubisky (PIT)

26. Jameis Winston (NO)

25. Jalen Hurts (PHI)

24. Trevor Lawrence (JAX)

23. Justin Fields (CHI)

22. Zach Wilson (NYJ)

21. Daniel Jones (NYG)

