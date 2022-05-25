Father’s Day Gifts 2022: Best ideas for the Sports Fan Dad from Golf to Electronics 

NBC Sports is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not NBC Sports. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Father’s Day is just around the corner and as the thinking goes, the Dads of the family are often the hardest to shop for. But with the weather getting warmer, there’s countless opportunities to get outside, whether for sports or relaxation, and that means countless opportunities to find the perfect gift to make Father’s Day brighter for the Dads who love sports in any and all forms.

To help you in the gift selection process, the team at NBC Sports has sourced great options from across the internet for sporting Dads of all kinds. Whether the person you’re shopping for is up before dawn to get in a workout, more inclined to take in sports from the couch, or the consummate host planning summer’s best tailgate, there’s a great choice on this list across a variety of price ranges.

For the Dad who’s obsessed with Golf

Under $50

A perfect way to perfect your chipping skills before heading out for a tee time. The net is portable and includes all the pieces needed for a full-scale practice at-home or on the go.

Help your Dad look their best on the golf course with these breathable and soft golf polos that wick sweat and dry quickly.

Under $100

This experience is a must for any dad looking to elevate their game. Per the PGA Tour Super Store site, fittings combine “game-changing technology and manufacturer-specific equipment with the personal attention of our certified fitters to deliver a fully immersive fitting session.” Golfers will leave the one-on-one session with specs for perfectly fitted custom clubs that will be built and shipped to you.

Give your Dad an extra boost of confidence in his golf swing with a pair of Adidas Spikeless golf shoes. Not only are they comfortable, but the shoes are lightweight, stylish, and affordable.

Another great option for Dad that will scratch his golf itch! With this indoor or outdoor putting green mat, the ball will automatically roll back to the golfer after he putts it into the hole.

Over $100

Help Dad perfect his golf skills right at home with this practice golf net. Just like the pop-up chipping net, this gift option is lightweight and portable and will allow Dad to hit golf balls right in the backyard.

For the Dad who loves playing sports as much as watching them

Under $50

This bag is lightweight with multiple pockets and perfect for the Dad trying to fit in a workout. It’s available in multiple colors, has waterproof storage for swim gear or sweaty apparel post-gym and doubles as the perfect bag for a quick weekend trip.

Whether it’s for early morning workouts or coaching the 8am Little League game on Saturday morning, a Yeti mug is a great accessory to keep coffee piping hot. Tumblers come in various shapes and sizes to indulge all varieties of pre-game caffeine habits.

Under $100

The weather is getting warmer, making it the perfect time to give your Dad these comfortable and colorful shoes for the road. The shoes have a quick drying mesh material that will provide the ultimate in efficiency and comfort.

Invented in 1965 and combining elements of badminton, tennis and ping-pong, pickleball is the latest rec sport sensation sweeping the nation. According to the Sports and Fitness Industry Association, it’s one of America’s fastest growing sports, picking up corporate sponsorships and avid enthusiasts nationwide. If Dad is a paddle sport enthusiast looking to indulge their competitive streak, this paddle set is the perfect way to get started.

Over $100

Garmin is one of the most trusted names in GPS watches and enables you to monitor and track your fitness endeavors while streamlining your training. Whether it’s for the Dad training for their 10th marathon or just getting started in running and biking, a Garmin Forerunner is a great option to level-up your exercise.

For the Dad who loves to tailgate

Under $50

This 28-piece set of BBQ accessories is the perfect gift for a Dad that loves to cook for everyone. This versatile set has everything you need: a spatula, fork, 2 barbecue mats, tongs, basting brush, grill brush, extra brush head, meat thermometer, 2 steak knives and forks, 2 shakers, 8 corn holders, 4 skewers and an aluminum case.

Under $100

Help Dad rep his favorite team at the beach or a tailgate with this NFL branded folding chair. The carry strap attached to the chair helps make this portable chair a must-have for any Dad on the go!

The Meater is the perfect kitchen gadget for a Dad who loves to cook meat-forward meals for a big group. It’s a smart thermometer that allows you to monitor the temperature of the meat you’re cooking up to 33 feet away from the grill, oven or rotisserie. Just download the free app and you’re all set!

Over $100

Keep guests entertained all summer long with the perfect tailgate companion – a cornhole set! This set is perfect for any Dad who wants to rep his favorite NFL team.

This cooler has a capacity of 52 quarts is the perfect option to keep the drinks cold and the tailgate guests happy. Available in multiple colors, it’s a heavy-duty option for all pregame festivity needs.

For the Dad who loves the latest technology

Under $50

This cell phone armband case is perfect for any Dad who likes to go on walks or runs outside. His phone will stay secure and safe, and the case comes with an adjustable strap, key pocket and headphone cord holder.

Give your Dad the gift of Amazon Prime! Not only will he get access to Prime Video which will allow him to live stream his favorite sports but he can enjoy the convenience of a fast and free delivery for online orders.

Under $100

Make it feel as if your Dad is actually watching the game from the stadium of his favorite sports team. This TV Soundbar speaker will give your Dad a natural HiFi sound experience — perfect for NFL Sundays and also for family movie nights.

Over $100

Give Dad the gift of wireless, high quality sound. Whether he’s working out at the gym, listening to a podcast, talking on the phone, or listening to the game, Air Pods Pro are the way to go.

Have Dad keep track of his health, fitness, and get notifications from all of his favorite sports teams with the flick of a wrist. The Apple Watch is the perfect gift for the Dads who are constantly on the go.

The Theragun is the perfect gift for the fitness loving father figure in your life. It’s compact with long lasting battery life and best of all you can connect it to your smartphone and customize its features.

For the Dad who doesn’t play sports but loves them

Under $50

Daniel James Brown’s “The Boys in the Boat” is the true story of the American rowing team that competed that the 1936 Olympics and came away with a stunning gold. Made up of largely working-class athletes from the University of Washington, the U.S. team were some of the ultimate underdogs, making for an incredible story of human achievement.

Jackie Robinson is one of the most legendary and trailblazing figures in baseball, but his autobiography talks about so much more than his career on the field. From his time in the army to his family life to his involvement in American politics, “I Never Had It Made” gives the reader an in-depth look into one of the most famous athletes in baseball and in American history.

The perfect accessory for the MLB enthusiast looking to level-up his viewing experience. Help Dad keep the couch clean, comfy, and in style while he’s rooting for his favorite sports team.

Everyone loves a snapback hat. It’s simple and classic and helps your Dad leave no questions about where his fandom lies.

Under $100

Get the baseball ban fan in your life a mug so unique that everyone will ask him about it! This mug was handcrafted from a wooden baseball bat barrel and you can choose a design for any MLB team. Choose Dad’s favorite team and he’ll be sure to love it!

This soft fleece, full zip jacket is the perfect gift for the Dad who’s a big fan of a team in the NBA. No matter what team he supports, there’s a comfortable and stylish jacket to fit his needs.

Over $100

Foosball is a classic game that every Dad at any age is sure to love. This 48-inch game set is built with sturdy wood at a waist-high level and is the perfect gift for any competitive dad.

With all the blockbuster NFL trades so far in 2022, your Dad’s favorite player might be starting the season for a different team. The safest bet? A custom jersey with his name – QB1 might have left, but his loyalty to the team isn’t going anywhere, for better or worse!