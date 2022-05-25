Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2022 United States Football League action continues this weekend with four games at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. First, on Saturday, May 28 the New Jersey Generals (5-1) take on the Tampa Bay Bandits (3-3) at 12:00 p.m. ET on USA Network. Then at 9:00 p.m., it’s the New Orleans Breakers (4-2) vs the Michigan Panthers (1-5) on FS1.

RELATED: 2022 USFL Scores – Results and games schedule for the United States Football League

On Sunday, May 29 the undefeated Birmingham Stallions will go head-to-head with the Pittsburgh Maulers (1-5) at 2:00 p.m. ET on Fox. Then at 6:00 p.m., the Philadelphia Stars (3-3) will face the Houston Gamblers (1-5) on Peacock to end the night.

RELATED: Just Keep Going – Stallions RB CJ Marable makes a policy of perseverance

All regular season games will take place in Birmingham, Alabama at two venues: Protective Stadium and Legion Field. Playoff and championship games will be contested at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

See below for the complete 2022 USFL week 6 schedule with additional information on how to watch/live stream each game.

RELATED: Everything you need to know about the 2022 USFL Season – Teams, key dates, TV schedule, how to watch, and more

2022 USFL Week 7 Schedule:

Saturday, May 28:

New Jersey Generals vs Tampa Bay Bandits – 12:00 p.m. ET on USA Network

New Orleans Breakers vs Michigan Panthers – 9:00 p.m. ET on FS1

Sunday, May 29

Birmingham Stallions vs Pittsburgh Maulers – 2:00 p.m. ET on Fox

Philadelphia Stars vs Houston Gamblers – 6:00 p.m. ET on Peacock

RELATED: 2022 USFL TV Schedule – Dates and times for the 10-week inaugural football season

Sign up for a Peacock plan to start watching. With the free plan, you can watch golf, tennis, the NBC Sports on Peacock Channel, and thousands of hours of great entertainment. Email and password is all it takes. No credit card required. With the $4.99/month Peacock Premium plan, you can watch all our Premium Sports like Premier League, Sunday Night Football (coming soon), and cycling, plus all the movies and TV you want on Peacock. If you want to watch everything ad-free,* choose our $9.99/month Peacock Premium Plus plan. *Please note: due to streaming rights, a small amount of programming will still contain ads (Peacock channels, events, and a limited number of shows and movies). Pick the Peacock that best tickles your fancy. You can change your plan or cancel Premium anytime.

RELATED: 2022 USFL Rules: Overtime changes, 3-point conversions, forward passes and more