Korda beats Aussie veteran Millman in French Open 1st round

PARIS — Sebastian Korda advanced to the second round of the French Open with a 6-1, 7-5, 7-6 (6) victory over Australian veteran John Millman.

The 27th-seeded American fended off two set points in the tiebreaker and converted his fourth match point when Millman hit a forehand volley long.

The 21-year-old Korda had 43 unforced errors to Millman’s 25. The Australian is 0-6 at Roland Garros.

Korda reached the fourth round at the French Open in 2020 as a qualifier. The 32-year-old Millman was a quarterfinalist at the 2018 U.S. Open.