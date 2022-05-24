Hugo Gaston earns 5-set victory at French Open

PARIS — Hugo Gaston pulled off a five-set victory over 19th-seeded Alex de Minaur of Australia.
The Frenchman trailed 3-0 in the deciding set after losing nine straight games before battling back to beat De Minaur 4-6, 6-2, 6-3, 0-6, 7-6 (4) in a first-round match that lasted nearly four hours.
The 21-year-old left-hander rattled off five straight points in the tiebreaker to clinch victory in front of the home fans at Court Suzanne Lenglen.
De Minaur was a quarterfinalist at the U.S. Open in 2020.