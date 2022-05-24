It’s the New Jersey Generals (5-1) vs Tampa Bay Bandits (3-3) this Saturday afternoon at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. Live coverage begins at 12:00 p.m. ET on USA Network. See below for additional information on how to watch/live stream the game.

RELATED: 2022 USFL schedule Week 7 – How to watch/live stream this weekend’s spring football games

The New Jersey Generals picked up their fifth straight win last Sunday night with a 26-25 victory over the Houston Gamblers in a game that came down to the final play. With a helpful push into the endzone from RB Darius Victor, Luis Perez ran a successful second effort quarterback sneak to seal the Generals’ win as time expired on the clock. Perez finished 18-of-24 for 159 yards with a touchdown in the air and on the ground. WR KaVontae Turpin led the team in targets (11), receptions (10), receiving yards (106), and touchdowns (two).

The Tampa Bay Bandits lost 35-28 to the Philadelphia Stars on Saturday afternoon. Tampa Bay outgained and out-possessed Philadelphia putting up 305 total passing yards but unfortunately, turnovers–three to be exact–cost Tampa Bay the game. The Stars were able to score their first three touchdowns off of those turnovers. Despite the loss, Bandits’ QB Jordan Ta’amu had a big night. Ta’amu completed 27 of 40 pass attempts for 333 passing yards and four touchdowns with 1 interception. The former Ole Miss rebel currently sits second in the league in passing yards (1,167).

RELATED: Everything you need to know about the 2022 USFL Season – Teams, key dates, TV schedule, how to watch, and more

How to watch the New Jersey Generals vs Tampa Bay Bandits:

When: Saturday, May 28 at 12:00 p.m. ET on USA Network

Saturday, May 28 at 12:00 p.m. ET on USA Network Where: Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama

RELATED: 2022 USFL TV Schedule – Dates and times for the 10-week inaugural football season

Sign up for a Peacock plan to start watching. With the free plan, you can watch golf, tennis, the NBC Sports on Peacock Channel, and thousands of hours of great entertainment. Email and password is all it takes. No credit card required. With the $4.99/month Peacock Premium plan, you can watch all our Premium Sports like Premier League, Sunday Night Football (coming soon), and cycling, plus all the movies and TV you want on Peacock. If you want to watch everything ad-free,* choose our $9.99/month Peacock Premium Plus plan. *Please note: due to streaming rights, a small amount of programming will still contain ads (Peacock channels, events, and a limited number of shows and movies). Pick the Peacock that best tickles your fancy. You can change your plan or cancel Premium anytime.

RELATED: 2022 USFL Rules: Overtime changes, 3-point conversions, forward passes and more