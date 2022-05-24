Badosa, Pegula victorious in straight sets; Tiafoe earns first French Open win

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

PARIS — Third-seeded Paula Badosa needed just 54 minutes to beat wild-card entry Fiona Ferro 6-2, 6-0 at Roland Garros.

The 24-year-old Badosa lost only two points in the second set as she looks to build on her run to the quarterfinals at last year’s French Open.

Jessica Pegula also reached the second round with a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Qiang Wang of China.

The 11th-seeded American led the second set 5-1 before Wang fought back. Pegula finally clinched it on her 10th match point.

A quarterfinalist at the Australian Open, Pegula reached the final of the Madrid Open earlier this month, losing to Ons Jabeur in three sets.

Frances Tiafoe finally earned his first victory at the French Open on his seventh attempt.

The American beat Benjamin Bonzi 7-5, 7-5, 7-6 (5) for his first win at Roland Garros after six first-round defeats.

The 24th-ranked Tiafoe converted just five of 23 break point opportunities against his French opponent but advances to a second-round match against David Goffin of Belgium.

Tiafoe reached the fourth round at the U.S. Open in both 2020 and 2021.

The 24-year-old American first lost at Roland Garros in 2015, then failed to qualify for the tournament the following year.