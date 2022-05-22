MLB games today: Schedule, start times, matchups, Peacock live stream info for today’s baseball games

By May 22, 2022, 8:00 AM EDT
Pittsburgh Pirates v Detroit Tigers - Game Two
Getty Images
0 Comments

The St. Louis Cardinals take on the Pittsburgh Pirates live from PNC Park at 11:30 AM today on Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch today’s game on Peacock and the full Sunday schedule of games that are on today

RELATED: MLB schedule 2022: Every Sunday morning baseball game on Peacock, matchups, what to know

What MLB games are on today?

(All times are listed as ET)

Cardinals @Pirates – 11:35 AM

Mariners @ Red Sox – 1:35 PM

Rays @ Orioles – 1:35 PM

Dodgers @ Phillies – 1:35 PM

Reds @ Blue Jays – 1:37 PM

Tigers @ Guardians – 1:40 PM

Braves @ Marlins – 1:40 PM

Rangers @ Astros – 2:10 PM

Twins @ Royals – 2:10 PM

Nationals @ Brewers – 2:10 PM

Diamondbacks @ Cubs – 2:20 PM

Mets @ Rockies – 3:10 PM

Padres @ Giants – 4:05 PM

Athletics @ Angels – 4:07 PM

White Sox @ Yankees – 7:08 PM

How to watch St. Louis Cardinals vs Pittsburgh Pirates:

  • When: Sunday, May 22
  • Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, PA
  • Time: 11:30 a.m ET (live coverage begins at 11:00)
  • Live Stream: Peacock

How to watch the MLB on Peacock:                           

Baseball is back and for the first time ever MLB games are coming to Peacock this May, featuring a total of 18 Sunday match ups. Click here to sign up for Peacock and watch MLB games live on Sunday mornings!

In addition to MLB games, Peacock will also feature a new MLB hub which will include access to highlight packages and award-winning documentaries from the MLB Film & Video Archive.

Read more MLB

Baltimore Orioles v Boston Red Sox
2022 MLB on Peacock schedule: How to watch, live stream Sunday morning baseball...
St. Louis Cardinals v Milwaukee Brewers
Like his family, Cardinals’ Tommy Edman a student of the game
San Francisco Giants v St. Louis Cardinals
Mr. Stats Notes: The Spirit of St. Louis