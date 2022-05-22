MLB games today: Schedule, start times, matchups, Peacock live stream info for today’s baseball games

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The St. Louis Cardinals take on the Pittsburgh Pirates live from PNC Park at 11:30 AM today on Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch today’s game on Peacock and the full Sunday schedule of games that are on today

What MLB games are on today?

(All times are listed as ET)

Mariners @ Red Sox – 1:35 PM

Rays @ Orioles – 1:35 PM

Dodgers @ Phillies – 1:35 PM

Reds @ Blue Jays – 1:37 PM

Tigers @ Guardians – 1:40 PM

Braves @ Marlins – 1:40 PM

Rangers @ Astros – 2:10 PM

Twins @ Royals – 2:10 PM

Nationals @ Brewers – 2:10 PM

Diamondbacks @ Cubs – 2:20 PM

Mets @ Rockies – 3:10 PM

Padres @ Giants – 4:05 PM

Athletics @ Angels – 4:07 PM

White Sox @ Yankees – 7:08 PM

When: Sunday, May 22

Sunday, May 22 Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, PA

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, PA Time: 11:30 a.m ET (live coverage begins at 11:00)

11:30 a.m ET (live coverage begins at 11:00) Live Stream: Peacock

Baseball is back and for the first time ever MLB games are coming to Peacock this May, featuring a total of 18 Sunday match ups. Click here to sign up for Peacock and watch MLB games live on Sunday mornings!

In addition to MLB games, Peacock will also feature a new MLB hub which will include access to highlight packages and award-winning documentaries from the MLB Film & Video Archive.