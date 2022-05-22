MLB games today: Schedule, start times, matchups, Peacock live stream info for today’s baseball games

The St. Louis Cardinals take on the Pittsburgh Pirates live from PNC Park at 11:30 AM today on Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch today’s game on Peacock and the full Sunday schedule of games that are on today
RELATED: MLB schedule 2022: Every Sunday morning baseball game on Peacock, matchups, what to know
What MLB games are on today?
(All times are listed as ET)
Cardinals @Pirates – 11:35 AM
Mariners @ Red Sox – 1:35 PM
Rays @ Orioles – 1:35 PM
Dodgers @ Phillies – 1:35 PM
Reds @ Blue Jays – 1:37 PM
Tigers @ Guardians – 1:40 PM
Braves @ Marlins – 1:40 PM
Rangers @ Astros – 2:10 PM
Twins @ Royals – 2:10 PM
Nationals @ Brewers – 2:10 PM
Diamondbacks @ Cubs – 2:20 PM
Mets @ Rockies – 3:10 PM
Padres @ Giants – 4:05 PM
Athletics @ Angels – 4:07 PM
White Sox @ Yankees – 7:08 PM
How to watch St. Louis Cardinals vs Pittsburgh Pirates:
- When: Sunday, May 22
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, PA
- Time: 11:30 a.m ET (live coverage begins at 11:00)
- Live Stream: Peacock
How to watch the MLB on Peacock:
Baseball is back and for the first time ever MLB games are coming to Peacock this May, featuring a total of 18 Sunday match ups. Click here to sign up for Peacock and watch MLB games live on Sunday mornings!
In addition to MLB games, Peacock will also feature a new MLB hub which will include access to highlight packages and award-winning documentaries from the MLB Film & Video Archive.